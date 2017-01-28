BY ANNIE ZULU

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has made changes at permanent secretary and diplomatic service levels.

President Lungu has appointed four permanent secretaries and transferred two.

The permanent secretaries appointed are Chola Chabala for Ministry of National Development Planning, Mushuma Mulenga for Private Sector Development, Industrialisation and Job Creation under Cabinet Office, Elias Kamanga for Copperbelt Province and Jobix Kalumba for Northern Province.

And President Lungu has transferred the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Arts, Mr Stephen Mwansa, to the Office of the Vice-President as permanent secretary in charge of administration.

The President has also transferred the permanent secretary for Copperbelt Province Rev. Howard Sikwela to the Ministry of Community Development and Social Welfare in the same capacity.

And President Lungu has also made two appointments at high commissioner level.

He has appointed former Education minister Dr John Phiri as high commissioner-designate to Malawi and Mr Rayford Mbulu as high commissioner-designate to Ghana.

Meanwhile, President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said the changes were on-going as they were an important part of realignment of Government.

Mr. Chanda disclosed this to journalists at Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday.

“The President has made some changes at the foreign service level and also at the level of some permanent secretaries. These are on-going changes in the staffing and the changes will continue until the entire process is complete,” Mr Chanda said.