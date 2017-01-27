Sit tight as presidential candidate in 2021 or move on?

Dear Editor,

Columnist Troubleshooter’s write-up entitled “Charity begins at home” in the January 25, 2017 Daily Nation edition is a must-read. Zambian opposition political leaders who after several failed attempts at Zambia’s president manipulate their parties’ constitutions to the detriment of intra-party democracy and resorting to continuously blocking anyone to succeed them in office, are no longer welcome in Zambian politics.

But with the current national constitution that is due for amendments, inspired by the people calling for limitation of the terms of presidential office and number of failed attempts at Zambia’s presidency at political party level that must be considered for inclusion in the national constitution, it remains to be seen how the likes of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and FDD president Edith Nawakwi would be able to solve this failed-attempts jigsaw puzzle currently facing them.

It also seems in their respective parties, Hakainde Hichilema and Edith Nawakwi are only answerable to themselves.

It is at the intra-party level that this subtle brand of dictatorship

is particularly evident, as shown by the two parties’ adoption process for the selection of parliamentary candidates and presidential running mates for the August 2016 elections, which were fraught with intrigues.

What these suggest is that the sit-tight party presidents have an unrestrained hand in calling the shots, while at the same time party lieutenants ensure that orders are obeyed.

Whatever happens to the imminent constitutional amendments and even if permanent presidential candidates are given a clean bill of health, the fact remains that in 2021 polls FDD and UPND voters have already been handed a raw deal: the sit-tight party presidents seem besotted with running their parties as personal estates.

So, should the FDD and UPND leaders sit tight as presidential candidates in the 2021 general elections or move on?

Admittedly, sit-tight political leaders are becoming an endangered species in the politics of Africa.

The Africa we had in 2006 is no longer the Africa we have now, unless these two Zambian opposition leaders want to end up like their mentor, the former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh.

Mubanga Luchembe,

LUSAKA

EU commissioner for international development spot on

Dear Editor,

The assertion by European Union Commissioner for International Development Neven Manica that Africa is a partner in development against some belief that it is just a dumping ground is not only timely but spot on.

Africa has truly made developed nations be what they are and should therefore not be looked upon as inferior.

It just remains on how now African nations like Zambia and many others tap and partners with positive aligned developed nations to develop and claim their position on the world sphere.

The era of slave trade is long gone yet most African nations still remain under developed and seem not to know how to get round their abundant natural resources that developed nations don’t have.

This is surely a wakeup call for Africa to claim its glory from the claws of the investors who depend on Africa mainly for their continued growth.

Wisdom Muyunda

CHINGOLA

Investrust Bank should Jack up services

Dear Editor,

Is everything alright at Investrust Bank?

Almost on a weekly basis, their ‘system is down’ and customers are forced to spend valuable productive time waiting for feedback or action from tellers.

It would help if the tellers offered solutions on how best customers can get service but even this is sometimes a challenge.

We work very hard to spend time idling around a banking hall, the least Investrust Bank can do is improve its systems to retain our confidence and hard earned money.

FRUSTRATED CUSTOMER,

Lusaka

Sand vandals dig out Chingola roads

Dear Editor

I write to appeal to Chingola Municipal Council to make random and periodic patrols around some township Roads that vandals have raided to get building sand before the roads are turned into craters.

The sense of responsibility seems not to be there with many residents who have taken advantage of the rains to dig and get sand from most of the township roads.

If not urgently checked most of these roads will be like craters after the rain season which will be impassable by motorists.

The Council can use its Council Police to always have random and periodic patrols to deter this unpatriotic scourge.

It does not serve us well when we are busy talking and cry for good roads in our Townships yet others are making it worse by their actions.

I feel there are designated areas where people are supposed to dig building sand; not on the roads.

Concerned resident

President Lungu will stand in 2021

Dear Editor,

I am not a lawyer but from the little I have read in our new Constitution, President Lungu is eligible to stand in 2021.

For as long as, and according to our new constitution, he did not serve for three years after the death of Mr Michael Sata, he is entitled to a full fresh 5-year term.

I know this will or has already injured our opposition leaders because they know that they cannot beat Mr Lungu in 2021. They have reason indeed to be stiff scared.

Even their big sympathiser, the Law Association of Zamia (LAZ) knows this truth expect they won’t admit because it hurts them too.

Tough luck, ECL is game for the 2021 elections and looking at the current form of our opposition, it will be plain sailing.

So all those wasting time or indeed coming up with funny ideas of ‘third term’ are missing the legal point by deliberately running away from the truth.

In any case 20221 is still very far to start worrying now. Let us give President Lungu time to work and deliver o his campaign promises.

Joaz Banda , Mandevu