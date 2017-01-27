By NATION REPORTER

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu should fire some of the officers or dissolve the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for being used by the cartel to continue pursuing late republican president Frederick Chiluba even after his death, Patriotic Front (PF) member Mubanga Chileshe has demanded.

Mr Chileshe has charged that it was unfair and morally wrong for the ACC to continue being used by the cartel to confiscate Dr Chiluba’s assets even after his death.

He said some people who were bitter about Chiluba still harbour hatred for him even through he was no more.

In an interview with the Daily Nation, Mr Chileshe said the cartel through ACC had only opened a Pandora’s box and it must be thoroughly investigated.

“The most painful thing is if you look at the Audior General’s report, how many people have been mentioned but are still working? Nobody has been suspended, nobody has been taken to court.

“But FTJ must be pursued even after his death; yet from the time of Mwanawasa people have been mentioned in the Auditor General’s report. So what is so special about Chiluba that he should be pursued even after he has died or even bring back his discussion even after his death?” Mr Chileshe said.

He said the issue of president Chiluba must come to an end and the ACC must own up.

“I am challenging the President to actually fire (some of the officers) or dissolve the ACC and bring in credible people.

“The President has issued a statement that there is a lot of stealing in Government but which people has ACC taken to court? Which people are they pursuing seriously right now? They have not arrested anyone and people are quiet in this country,” Mr Chileshe said.

He said Dr Chiluba was a ‘‘defenceless person in a defenceless status’’.

“So let the President act on this matter and bring in credibility in the ACC and we are demanding that late president Chiluba be honoured, not in the village.

“He should be honoured like the way they have honoured other presidents. We cannot go and call a school in the village after him and yet his successor has been called Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and Levy Mwanawasa Hospital,” he said.

Mr Chileshe said he expected Government to have named the Society Business Park after the father of democracy “FTJ Business Park”.

He said it was like some people never wanted the Chiluba’s name to be remembered, adding that it was a sad state of affairs.