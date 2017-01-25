By Aaron Chiyanzo

THE University of Zambia (UNZA) community should not be in the forefront exposing the institution to a steady state of disrepair, but there is still need for significant financial savings and better utilisation of resources, UNZA chancellor Jacob Mwanza has said.

Speaking at the 46th Graduation ceremony held at the University main campus, Dr. Mwanza said that he was saddened by some of the University staff and students who participated in exposing the institution to a state of disrepair.

Dr. Mwanza said that UNZA needed leaders who could set aside self-interests and put the institution as first priority.

He urged the UNZA leadership to leverage on the string corporate and University relationships to develop linkages that would create value for the institution.

Dr. Mwanza said that it was important for the University community to pursue the same behaviours and live the corporate values if the institution was to be galvanised.

He said that he was alive to the encumbrances that were making it difficult for the University to adequately develop a sustainable business model.

Dr. Mwanza stressed the need for significant financial savings and better utilisation of University resources.

He pointed out that collective effort to strengthen corporate governance in the University would yield positive results if implemented.

Dr. Mwanza also advised the graduates to generously give back to the communities which he said were filled with vulnerable children who needed mentorship.

He urged them to use the knowledge they had acquired from the University to stand up for people who could not stand on their own.

And UNZA vice-chancellor Luke Mumba advised the graduates to serve people with a smile as they carried on with their duties in different organisations.

“Remember that the degrees you have earned are the beginning of a journey in your career. Go out there and make the world a better place,” said Prof.

Mumba.

Meanwhile, a graduate Jason Mwanza thanked the University for the Knowledge they had acquired together with the other graduating students.

Dr. Mwanza confessed that all graduates had been moulded in a special way and that UNZA was the best choice of study.