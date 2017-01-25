By GRACE CHAILE-LESOETSA

THE Under-20 national soccer team yesterday left for a two-week long camping in Spain in readiness for the Junior African Cup of Nations tournament next month.

With a month remaining before the kick-off of the tournament in Zambia, the junior Chipolopolo are scheduled to play friendly matches with U-20 Barcelona Atletico and Real Madrid while in Spain.

The confident 24-man squad flew out at 15.00 hours from Lusaka’s Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

Defender Solomon Sakala said the camping would help the team gain the needed experience and exposure to compete in a high profile tournament.

“We will use the camping to enrich our playing skills. Playing teams like Barcelona will greatly prepare the team adequately,” Sakala said.

And assistant coach Bilton Musonda said the camping in Spain would help players build their confidence.

Musonda said the junior Spanish teams were expected to give the Junior Chipolopolo a tough challenge.

“The players response to training has been positive since they regrouped and the Spain camping will elevate the team’s preparedness,” he said.

Meanwhile FAZ president Andrew Kamanga called for discipline and hard work from the team while in Spain.

Kamanga said Government in partnership with FAZ was committed to ensuring the team was well prepared for the tournament.

“The benchmark should be reaching the semi-finals, which automatically means qualifying for the South Korea World Cup. We expect the team to use the camping positively,” he said.

The team’s return is scheduled for February 8, the same date they were supposed to host South Africa in a friendly game.

But delegation leader Lee Kawanu said FAZ was in talks with the South African Football Association (SAFA) to have the match rescheduled.

The team has

Goalkeepers: Mangani Banda, James Phiri, Samson Banda

sssDefenders: Shemmy Mayembe, Prosper Chilufya, Edward Tembo, Moses Nyondo, Solomon Sakala, Benson Chali, Sydney Phiri, Sydney Phiri, Paul Banda

Midfielders: Boyd Musonda, Enock Mwepu, Harrison Musonda, Linos Makwaza, Chrispin Sakulnda, Kenneth Kalunga, Musonda Siame

Strikers: Emmanuel Banda, Fashion Sakala, Joseph Phiri, Edward Chilufya, Happy Nsofwa, Mwape Mumba