FRA’s strategic reserves from defence and security farms

Dear Editor,

I would like to comment on ‘FRA participation in maize buying distorts markets – BoZ’ article in the January 23, 2017 issue of the Daily Nation. Bank of Zambia governor Denny Kalyalya precisely observed that the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) active participation in maize purchases had distorted the maize market and prevented the market from fully developing.

A scenario whereby FRA bought maize grain at Government set prices, which tended to be higher than market prices and sold the same maize grain at subsidised prices to grain millers.

Given that more than half of all rural workers in Zambia are employed in agriculture, this seemingly stagnation in market price and low wages for workers would have impacted negatively on economic growth across the country.

Moreover, increased productivity creates surplus, which could be reinvested in the agribusiness through – improvements in mechanisation – and would allow the government to grow non-agricultural sectors such as health and education.

Today, maize yields in Zambia are around half those regionally, further reducing the country’s competitiveness in Southern African regional markets.

This trend would not be reversed without significantly addressing FRA’s unsustainable operations.

By lifting peasant farmers out of poverty, mechanisation investments in the agricultural sector could be considered necessary for broader economic growth.

Raised productivity would not only increase incomes for small-scale farmers, but the resultant fall in mealie meal prices in urban areas would further increase consumer spending power in real terms in city slums.

Besides, advances in maize farming knowledge and pest control, which have increased productivity elsewhere, have not made it to Zambia to any great extent.

Agricultural extension, which is the application of the benefits of scientific research and new knowledge to the practice of farming by means of education, should be targeted as a crucial area for government’s investment other than the current FRA’s subsidies.

It is clear that Zambia’s agriculture is in a position to play an important role in future economic growth but that years of FRA’s participation in maize buying that are only now beginning to be reversed, have made it difficult for the sector to unlock the social benefits it has elsewhere in the SADC region.

But just as was the case 50 years ago, this cannot happen without Zambians embracing new technologies, policies and ideas, improvements and appropriate investment of state capital into state farms belonging to Zambia National Service, Zambia Army, Zambia Police Service, Zambia Air Force and Zambia Correctional Services.

By extension, wouldn’t it make economic sense to let these state farms strictly supply their produce to the FRA for the sake of its mandate of purchasing 500,000 metric tonnes of maize for its strategic reserves on an annual basis while ZCF would focus on purchasing its maize requirements for its solar-powered milling plants from small-scale farmers countrywide before it is too late?

Mubanga Luchembe,

LUSAKA

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Flooded roads, a cost to the nation

Dear Editor,

It is gratifying that our beloved country is receiving good rainfall in all the provinces.

We should thank God for his great mercy towards Zambia. The country needs sufficient rain to fill up dry streams, rivers, lakes and to yield bumper harvests.

The blessing of rainfall has not come without a negative effect on our society. Lives have been lost through lightning, roofs have been blown off, some bridges washed away and sections of some roads are flooded.

The roads are excessively flooded due to lack of drainages to channel the water into dams. Where there are drainages; are they still blocked by garbage?

Rain water weakens the solidity of tarred roads. Consequently, the roads develop serious pot holes as can be seen in Lusaka. Pot holed roads are potentially dangerous to motorists, pedestrians and vehicles.

It is obvious that the Government will spend millions of kwacha to repair roads like Lumumba after the rain season. Some of the flooded roads were worked on not long ago but the Government will soon be spending money on such roads.

Such expenditure is a cost to the nation. It is uncalled for and can be avoided if both the Town Councils and the Government build up proper drainages in our towns and use that money on other developmental programmes.

Given Mukanshi, SM,

Lusaka

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Post buses in a deplorable state

Dear Editor,

The Post buses need to be checked before lives are lost because the state of these vehicles is a serious concern.

I was on a five-hour Post bus journey from Ndola to Lusaka on January 23 when it broke down at Ulemu which is 15km after Kabwe.

What was shocking was that the driver had no spare wheel, jack or wheel spanner and he was banking on a bus moving from Lusaka to Ndola to see if they had tools and a spare wheel.

The sorry state of these buses requires RTSA and the Minister of Transport to move in quickly before lives are lost at the hands of these bus operators.

I recommend that their license is withdrawn immediately until the Post bus management puts their house in order as life cannot be bought.

Please, if RTSA is doubting this, they can visit Post Bus premises or simply board one of their buses and see what I am talking about.

Trevor, Lusaka

Kudos to MAZ and GTAZ

Dear Editor,

I write to commend the Millers Association of Zambia and Grain Traders Association of Zambia for listening to the cries of the Zambians over the escalating price of our staple food, mealie meal.

The two associations’ resolve to reduce the prices to K85 and K75 of breakfast and roller meal respectively is not only commendable but also adds to Government’s call and appeal for affordable prices over the commodity to its citizen.

It now remains with the Government to approve their recommendations before we can see the prices reduced accordingly.

This is surely a decision in the right direction for the general populace who were reduced to buying in small portions popularly called ‘pamelas’ just to have a meal.

Wisdom Muyunda

CHINGOLA