By Michael Miyoba

Zambia national soccer team Coach Wedson Nyirenda says he will call Nkana football club striker Walter Bwalya when allegations against the player being a foreigner are cleared.

Bwalya has expressed willingness to wear the Chipolopolo jersey if the national team technical bench approached him during this crucial time when the country is trying to qualify for the world cup.

But Nyirenda said that there was need for the player to be cleared of all allegations before he could be considered to play for Chipolopolo.

Nyirenda said that the Chipolopolo risked being penalised if it used uncleared foreign player.

“Let him be cleared of everything first, then he can be considered. If we use a player who is not cleared then we may risk being penalised by CAF and FIFA,” said Nyirenda. Bwalya won the 2016 MTN/FAZ Supper league’s top scorer award when he scored 24 goals in the 2016 MTN/FAZ Supper league season.

And Nyirenda noted that Bwalya was a great hard working player who any coach would love to have in their systems.

“I have seen Walter and I love the way he plays. He is a hard working goal poacher I would love to see play for the national team, but I’m waiting for the time when he will be cleared and only then will he be engaged,” Nyirenda stated.

“Everything has to be documented not just based on hearsay that the player is a Zambian. Let the people not just talk. Let them bring proof. Written proof, Let us see the national registration form and the passport,” he added

Nyirenda also called on players wishing to play for the national team to have discipline.

He noted that playing good football alone would not guarantee a player to feature in the national team.