Estranged wife forces hubby to make love to her

By FRANK NYAMBE

A HOUSEWIFE told a Local Court in Lusaka that her husband has been denying her conjugal rights no matter how much she tries to force herself on him.

Idah Makusa, 26, of Zani Muone compound said this when she testified in a case in which her husband, Willie Mwanza, 34, a vendor sued her for divorce.

The two got married in 2007 and have three children.

Mwanza told Senior Court Magistrate Abbyshine Michelo sitting with Magistrates Lewis Mumba and Esther Mulomba at Kanyama Local Court that from 2010, Makusa had developed a habit of leaving the matrimonial home to live with her friends.

He explained that Makusa did not have respect for him and that she came home late, thereby subjecting him to sweeping the house because he always found it dirty.

In defence, Makusa said that in 2012, Mwanza started refusing to make love to her while she was pregnant.

She said that on several times she tried to coax him to make love to her, but all ended in vain.

She explained that when they sat to resolve the matter, Mwanza said that she was dirty and that she was not staying home. They, however, later reconciled.

Makusa said from August 2014, Mwanza stopped making love to her until now.

Makusa further said that she left home for Matero Girls School where she was now doing Grade 12.

“When we differ, Mwanza says that he will kill me and he insults me in presence of children even calling me a prostitute. Mwanza has a chain of girlfriends, one even sent him a message asking if he is single,’’ said Makusa.

Asked by the court why he stopped making love to Makusa, Mwanza said that he lost interest because of her bad behaviour.

Magistrate Michelo granted the couple divorce ordering Mwanza to compensate Makusa with K4000 by monthly instalments of K400 and to be paying child maintenance fee of K500 per month. Property acquired together would be shared equally.

Man who turned wife into a punching bag divorced

A FEMALE teacher narrated in a Local Court in Lusaka that she became a punching bag after her husband met his ex-girlfriend.

Julian Chabala ,32, said this when she testified in a case in which her husband, Remmy Kasonde, a vendor of John Laing compound sued her for divorce after being on separation since 2014.

The two got married in 2004 and have three children.

Kasonde told Senior Court Magistrate Abbyshine Michelo sitting with Magistrates Lewis Mumba and Esther Mulomba at Kanyama Local Court that Chabala changed so much after her teacher training course.

He explained that Chabala lost respect as she could shout at him and leave for her parents on the Copperbelt.

Kasonde said that in 2014 when Chabala’s mother came, she told him to divorce her daughter because he did not greet her.

Kasonde further said that Chabala’s mother was interfering in their marriage and that it was the reason he decided to divorce her.

In defence, Chabala said that problems started when Kasonde met his ex-girlfriend because he was spending nights out for a week and only left K20 for food, adding that neighbours helped her to make ends meet.

She explained that whenever Kasonde came back home, she was turned into a punching bag.

Chabala said that she summoned her mother after she got swollen from beatings.

Her mother took her away and she had been on separation from her husband since 2014.

Magistrate Michelo said that it was a failed marriage because married people lived together but the two separated since 2014, adding that there was no sex in the marriage.

He granted the couple divorce without compensation but ordered Kasonde to be paying child maintenance fee of K350 per month. Property acquired together would be shared equally.

Jealous traditional doctor

refuses to reconcile with wife

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman told a Local Court in Lusaka that her husband was so jealous that she even stopped going to church.

Bridget Kolochi of Kanyama compound said her husband would beat her wherever she came from visiting, adding that she was only allowed to go to the market.

She was testifying in a matter in which she sued her husband, Situmbeko Namanga, 35, a traditional doctor for reconciliation.

The two got married in 2009 and have three children.

Kolochi told Senior Court Magistrate Esther Mulomba sitting with Magistrates Abbyshine Michelo and Lewis Mumba at Kanyama Local Court that she had no peace since she got married because Namanga was so jealous that she even stopped going to church and called her a prostitute.

She explained that the only place she had been allowed to go was the market and that he beat her a week after she gave birth when her male cousin called her and said ‘sweetie’.

Kolochi further told the court that Namanga also beat her young brother who wanted to rescue her when he was beating her.

“Namanga would wake up at night and slap her after asking who made my genitals wet,” she said.

In defence, Namanga denied beating Kolochi because she had never taken him to Victim Support Unit but admitted having differed twice.

He explained that Kolochi’s auntie told him that he should not be producing children like a rat and that at one time she squeezed his testicles.

Namanga further told the court that a certain Pastor was bringing problems because Kolochi went to his house to be prayed for and that at one time, he found him following her as she was coming from the market.

Namanga further said that after they differed over a Pastor, Kolochi disappeared and left a divorce letter.

He admitted getting annoyed after a male cousin called and referred to his wife as sweetie.

Kolochi denied writing a divorce letter and said it was not her handwriting.

In submission, Namanga said that he could not reconcile with Kolochi because she had already written a divorce letter.

Magistrate Mulomba said that Namanga was a jealous and violent man because he even stopped Kolochi from going to church.

She ruled a failed reconciliation on the basis that Namanga refused to reconcile.

Unfaithful wife admits owning a sim card with 38 love messages

A HOUSEWIFE who has been sued for divorce in the Lusaka Local Court by her husband on allegation that she is unfaithful admitted owning a sim card with 38 love messages from her boyfriend.

Mainesi Nalwamba, 26, a hair dresser of George compound was testifying in a case in which her husband, Spider Nyirenda, 33, a teacher of Kabanana compound sued her for divorce.

The two got married in 2008 and have three children.

Nyirenda told Senior Court Magistrate Miyanda Banda sitting with Magistrate Pauline Newa at Matero Local Court that problems started in 2013 after he joined government and was consequently transferred to Kapiri Mposhi but Nalwamba did not like the place and decided to rent a house in Kabwe.

Nyirenda explained that Nalwamba was going to Kapiri not knowing she had been impregnated by her boyfriend.

Nyirenda said on Christmas Day last year, Nalwamba came home drunk with her boyfriend who made love to her cousin.

Nyirenda further said that on New Year’s Eve Nalwamba left Kabanana and followed her boyfriend in George compound who has been making love with her for four years, adding that the second child is for the boyfriend who sent a message demanding to collect his child.

Nyirenda produced the messages which caused laughter in court, two of them read as: “Come fast, I want sex” and “I do miss you a lot. I wish I could fly and have a good one”.

In defence, Nalwamba admitted that it was her sim card but denied ownership of messages on it because she did not have a boyfriend.

She explained that Nyirenda was not supportive which prompted her to withdraw his K700 without his consent and that made him chase her and they separated for two weeks.

Magistrate Banda said that there was no marriage because dowry was not paid and proceeded to dismiss the matter.

Wife sues hubby for terminating pregnancy

A LOCAL Court in Lusaka heard how a man who had a habit of pushing fingers into his wife’s private part craftily managed to insert pills that terminated a pregnancy.

This was heard in Kanyama Local Court in a case in which Vivian Bwalya, 31, of Kanyama compound sued Evans Chibau, 35, for reconciliation.

Bwalya who has been married to Chibau for nine years narrated before Senior Court Magistrate Daniel Phiri sitting with Magistrates Ackim Phiri and Sarah Nyendwa that the problems in the marriage started in 2010 when Chibau started spending nights out. She explained that apart from that, Chibau did not tell her that he was HIV positive when marrying.

In 2011 Chibau shifted to the sitting room for three months before she reported him to the Victim Support Unit (VSU) where he was rebuked.

She, however, said that despite reporting Chibau to VSU, he continued spending nights out and was spending money on other women.

Bwalya further told the court that Chibau has a pregnant girlfriend in Chibolya who has a habit of insulting her on phone and that at one time he brought her to the matrimonial home.

“Chibau has a habit of pushing his fingers in my private parts and at one time he inserted pills and my pregnancy was terminated. “I was treated at Kanyama clinic. When I want to make love with him, I have to beg him and we have stayed for five months without sex,” said Bwalya.

In defence, Chibau said that when marrying Bwalya, she agreed to look after his children from the previous marriage but she instead mistreated them.

He explained that Bwalya had a problem because she went to church every day in the morning, afternoon and evening, thereby neglecting house chores.

Chibau further said that on two occasions he found a man in the house and Bwalya informed him that he was a boyfriend of her friend.

He, however, admitted impregnating another woman, and said that he wanted to be in a

polygamous marriage.

But Bwalya insisted she wanted divorce because she could not stay in a polygamous marriage.

Magistrate Daniel Phiri ruled a failed reconciliation because Bwalya did not want polygamous marriage.