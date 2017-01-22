By OSCAR MALIPENGA

THE rains are very good but I am disappointed with the late distribution of farming inputs, President Edgar Lungu has said.

And Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni-speaking people has complained to President Lungu over the late distribution of farming inputs.

The Head of State has challenged the banks to explain to the farmers why their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards were not working.

Speaking upon arrival in Eastern province, President Lungu said he was in Chipata to check on the progress made on the distribution of Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

President Lungu said he was in Eastern province to inspect what was happening in the agriculture sector in terms of the farming input distribution and assess the impact on maize fields that had been attacked by army worms.

President Lungu said his fact-finding mission would assist him to find solutions on how to add value to the crops being produced in the province. And Paramount Chief Mpezeni complained over the late distribution of farming inputs when the Head of State paid a courtesy call on him (Mpezeni) at his Ephendukeni palace in Chipata yesterday.

The Paramount Chief explained that most farmers in Chipata had not yet received fertilizer under FISP despite other farmers from other districts having done so.

Chief Mpezeni also informed President Lungu that maize fields in his chiefdom had not been infested by army worms.

In his response, President Lungu said he expected the people spearheading the e-voucher system to revert to the conventional one after noticing challenges.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has given a two months ultimatum to Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu and his Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo in which to complete the construction of chief Mpezeni’s palace. President Lungu wondered why the construction works had not been completed when all the building materials had already been procured after inspecting works yesterday.

“Minister (Makebi Zulu), PS what is holding the completion of this palace when all the building materials are available. Ensure that this project is completed in two months’ time. “…in Lusaka you are reporting that 80 percent of works have been when what is on the ground is different,” President Lungu said.