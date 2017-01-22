By AARON CHIYANZO

GOVERNMENT has been infiltrated by cartels to undermine President Edgar Lungu’s efforts aimed at ensuring that there is sustainable development in the nation, says Zambia Direct Democratic Movement (ZDDM) vice president Charles Kafumbo.

Mr Kafumbo said that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) government risked failure in achieving its set targets because there were a lot of cartels in Government destabilising its programmes.

He said in an interview with Daily Nation that the cartels were bent on ensuring that President Lungu was seen not to be executing his duties according to the people’s expectations.

Mr Kafumbo pointed out that Government programmes such as the Farmers Input Support Programme (FISP), Youth Empowerment Fund and others were deliberately not being executed according to Government’s plans because of gross interference by cartels

He wondered how farming inputs meant for farmers could go missing when there were Government officials to guard them and ensure that they were distributed promptly.

Mr Kafumbo said it was clear that Government was flooded with cartels with hidden agendas to undermine its development efforts in Zambia.

“There are too many cartels in Government right now with hidden agendas aimed at undermining President Lungu’s efforts in ensuring that there is equitable development across the country,

“Government makes efforts to supplement farmers with farming inputs but some people channel them into their homes, same with funds for youth empowerment” he said.

Mr Kafumbo urged President Lungu to immediately screen and clean up the cartels in Government that were slowing down development.

He said that even the grain traders were deliberately not offloading maize to the millers because of their selfishness and agenda to ensure that meal mealie prices escalated to

unprecedented rates.