Political debates must be civil

Dear Editor,

I am always taken aback by the very rumbustious language that politicians use in their dialogue. It is as though civil language does not exist in their vocabulary.

Listen to HH speak, he comes out as a very bitter person who believes he won the last elections and will not settle for anything less and as a result he insults and demeans the leadership.

The truth is that he did not win the election. I am one of the people who voted for ECL because of his humility and personable approach.

HH struck me and still comes across as a very hard person interested in pursuing his personal agenda and would not really listen to the people. The very fact that he does not accept losing the elections means that he would not accept divergent

His language is equally demeaning of President Lungu to the extent sometimes of suggesting that there is no leadership in the country.

This is not acceptable to many of us who believe that President Lungu is doing well and has led this country in an exemplary manner in view of the many problems that we are confronting as a country.

For example Zambia has been recognised globally for its achievement in maintaining a stable economy with the best performing currency on the African continent. This does not come as a fluke. It is the result of hard work and taking difficult options and not engaging in populist politics. This is a mark of good leadership.

I would like to appeal to politicians to be more civil with each other and avoid provocation but rather help each other grow and mature in order to serve the country.

Our politicians must remember that leadership demands self-respect.

Henry Kangwa

PF’s time of reckoning

Dear Editor,

Chairman of the 17 Copperbelt-based PF members of parliament Alexander Chiteme’s thoughts on the group of disgruntled PF members planning to form a splinter political party as power hungry elements with inflated political egos in the Daily Nation issue of January 17, 2017 portray an honest and realistic analysis of the so-called PF founder members.

Admittedly, it’s time of reckoning for the ruling party.

If, then, there’s going to be likely policy continuity between a founder members’ era and an Edgar Lungu one, why do last year’s elections so sharply symbolize a threshold in Zambian politics – a second PF transition? Firstly, while this scenario of continuity is likely, it is by no means guaranteed.

The new PF leadership finds itself in a difficult position: on the one hand, President Edgar Lungu and his lieutenants most of them who are all part of the old PF founder members, and therefore can be held accountable for late Michael Sata’s policies; on the other their very mandate requires them to make a significant break with the past.

It will be a tough balancing act requiring exquisite statesmanship, and there is every indication to date that President Edgar Lungu has the wherewithal.

At best, his consultative approach – coupled with the fact that he is in debt to so many different, competing factions of the PF – will co-opt all sections of the ruling party into a national consensus reminiscent of late Michael Sata’s leadership but lacking during the Guy Scott’s transitional months.

At worst, it would engender cacophony and strife.

Secondly, there are questions about whether the practice of politics would’ve changed.

The Lungu-led PF describes itself as a breath of fresh air, one that would engender popular democracy and bring power back to the people.

Certainly, there is a new openness in the PF at the moment, vigorous political debate both in the party and the country.

But it remains to be seen whether this signifies a new politics of accountability, or whether it is simply the changing of a guard – a new set of beneficiaries replacing the old founder members – while the system of patronage remains the same. Finally, Zambia is almost a de facto one-party state, following the UPND’s trouncing in August last year, even though, a splinter political party is on the cards to be formed by disgruntled PF members.

It would appear to be a waste of time, notwithstanding that PF is entering a period of momentous change for a second time since the death of the ruling party’s founding president.

Mubanga Luchembe,

LUSAKA

LAZ must be disbanded immediately

Dear Editor,

Kindly allow me publish this article in your esteemed paper.

As a Zambian, I am quite disappointed by the behaviour of LAZ because it has lost its meaning in Zambia.

Do the members of this association care about of its executive which is not performing as expected?

It is ridiculous to have such an association especially headed by a questionable lawyer.

It is time members held an emergency meeting to elect new capable office bearers.

It is a disgrace to our nation because LAZ is failing to advise the Zambian people the contents of our new constitution over the eligibility of our President to stand in 2021 presidential elections but its president is busy supporting HH just because she worked with him some time back.

LAZ please consider your performance and be wise otherwise you have lost your direction.

Concerned citizen

It’s true, opposition in Zambia is dead wood

Dear Editor,

Now I fully realize what Jesus Christ meant when he said ‘Let the dead bury the dead’

So to comment on some of the ranting from our spent opposition political leaders is like trying to put life in them when they are dead politically.

This is just a bunch of politicians who seem recurrently critical, loud-mouthed, incensed, or just plain uncouth to be leaders.

It will always be hard for anybody to try and reframe their situations into a more positive light. When they open their mouths is just rotten worms falling out.

Take the FORMER leader of MMD Nevers Mumba who is today asking Zambians to redeem themselves from PF crisis. Which crisis?

For me and I am sure I am speaking for the majority of Zambians, it is the opposition which is in crisis because it is acting like a headless chicken.

Some of our opposition political parties are refusing, or is it scared, to hold conventions- that to me is a grave crisis which borders on absolutism. Zambians will not be fooled on this one.

In fact Dr Mumba should be more worried about the possibility of him going to prison soon than envisioning situations which are non-existent.

I wish also to inform Dr Mumba that I am perfectly sure of what tomorrow brings under the performing PF government and I have no doubt that this party will continue doing so even after 2021 elections. It is just a matter of time.

It is wretched reality that in a Christian nation like ours we have people with so much pain inside them and don’t seem to realize that it’s easier to stay focused by minimizing on their negativity.

To the PF leadership, please learn that conventional wisdom suggests that you should be extremely chary when you dealing with negative people.

It is often not easy to get angry or depressed people to buoy their spirits.

They will NEVER be happy for as long as (PF) are in government, but what a waste of time.

Jay Kabemba, LUSAKA

UNZA Vice-Chancellor expenditure explanation

Dear Editor,

It is good that University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba has accepted and defended his lavish expenditure as within his conditions of service.

Nonetheless, out of conscience I do not expect the Professor to be living luxuriously when his institution is struggling due to lack of funds.

Why should UNZA buy a very expensive vehicle for one person at the expense of improving the learning and teaching facilities at the institution?

This is the mentality that has been hindering development in our country.

We have hospitals where patients sleep on the floor due to lack of mattresses and beddings but hospital management will spend huge sums of money on workshops.

This trend is everywhere in Zambia today.

We have institutions spending more money on things such as workshops and expensive furniture and vehicles for bosses while their core businesses receive little or nothing.

This is what happens when leadership lacks humility and moral conscience.

How does the professor feel to see deplorable lecture rooms after disembarking from his expensive vehicle bought using tax payers’ money?

Wisdom Kaunda

Kabwe