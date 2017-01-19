By Terence Miselo

It is his first-ever single to record success on local radio stations. Although he has been in the game for a little while, Sugar Boy’s ‘Party Tonight’ released recently is set to take the lad born Klement Shanchebo into places. Produced by Dice under Alpha Entertainment, the song is seriously a dance tune to suit your party mood.

Sugar Boy himself describes it as a love song that will make you dance all the way. Because it has received massive airplay especially on the Copperbelt, the singer now wants to release a video to go with it.

“It was recently on number 4 on Sun FM Zed Urban Top 10. It has also penetrated airplay on stations in Lusaka and I am very happy that people are enjoying the song. For this reason, I am working on a video to give the song that complete exposure,” says Sugar Boy who is also in the studio making more songs for a full debut album set for mid this year.

“I have another song called ‘Should I’ featuring Chef. This will be released soon together with its video. All the songs I am working on now will be on my album which will come out later this year,” Sugar Boy adds.

Currently working with Tekembo Media under one DJ QKingSuli the Drama King, Sugar Boy hopes to use ‘Party Tonight’ to invade other towns through shows. His forthcoming album will simply be called ‘Sugar.’