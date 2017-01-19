By OSCAR MALIPENGA

POST Newspapers provisional liquidator Lewis Mosho has threatened to report anyone keeping vehicles belonging to the liquidated Post Newspaper to the Zambia Police Service and the Drug Enforcement Commission for theft of motor vehicles if 139 missing vehicles are not surrendered to him within three days.

According to a notice published in the Zambia Daily Mail dated Wednesday, January 18, 2017, the provisional liquidator has discovered 139 more vehicles belonging to the former Post newspaper company that were missing.

This is in a continued search for properties and recovery of assets of the Post Newspaper Limited (In Liquidation) to realize the value demanded by creditors.

Mr Mosho has reminded any person in possession or custody of any of the motor vehicles tabulated in a list published in the Zambia Daily Mail to surrender them to his office.