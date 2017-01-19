By ROGERS KALERO

THE Kitwe High Court has jailed a 30-year-old man of Lufwanyama to seven years imprisonment with hard labour after he readily admitted slapping his wife to death.

Judge Timothy Katanekwa sent Jack Mpulumba to prison after he admitted causing the death of his wife, Oliper Sungabele, by slapping her on an unknown date but between July 21 and July 22, 2016, on a charge of manslaughter.

Judge Katanekwa said that upon the accused’s own admission of the offence, he found Mpulumba guilty and convicted him accordingly.

In mitigation, Mpulumba’s lawyer begged for leniency as the accused was a first offender.

Judge Katenkwa said that he had heard what the accused said in mitigation but sentenced him to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for practising gender based violence.

“I have heard what has been said in mitigation and that you are a first offender who deserves leniency but the medical report shows that the deceased sustained injuries on her face indicating that she was severely beaten.

“And this is at a time in which gender-based violence (GBV) is being fought; so this will serve as a warning to would-be offenders and I sentence you to seven years imprisonment with hard labour,” said Mr Justice Katanekwa.