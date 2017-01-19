By Terence Miselo

Mister Kibs is a Zambian born front man of a European-based band Urban Tropical Beatz. This is a band composed of core members Metaphysics who is basically a rapper. There is also guitarist/pianist Jojo Boredecker, Frank Mellie the drummer and bass players Timoa and Jürgen.

This band can also be easily scaled up to accommodate session musicians, backing vocalists, DJ, Dancers and a full production team. With this commitment, Mister Kibs and band are set to hit the Zambian market for that professional approach to authentic music and performances. The group’s first album championed by Mister Kibs is called ‘Serious’ and is now available on the Zambian platform.

This album has one single on promotion under Bokwe Music’s Buena Vida here in Zambia. However, the entire ‘Serious’ album is on the German record imprint Anystar Records, a label that Mister Kibs himself established after recognizing a niche in the market for exotic music and also creating a platform to nature up-coming stars who fit into his spectrum.

Other songs on the album include ‘African Song’, ‘Somebody’, ‘Alisha’, ‘Ba Mama Don’t Cry’, ‘Loss of Innocence’ and ‘Memories’ among others.

Mister Kibs will soon visit Zambia to make a contribution to our local entertainment through music tours and performances. His music and works can be accessed from his website wwwmisterkibs.com and face book page misterkibs.