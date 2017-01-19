By GWENDOLYN MCHENGA

THE Acting director general of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court for allegedly abusing her authority of office and disobeying the provisions of her duty when she discharged the duties of a legal practitioner while holding the office.

Ms Irene Musonda Chongo Lamba was dragged to court after she was accused of the offence.

However, Ms Lamba could not take plea as the State informed the court that the accused did not appear before court to answer to allegations.

She is expected to appear before Magistrate Humphrey Chitalu for plea.

Ms Lamba is in count one facing a charge of disobedience of statutory duty contrary to section 126 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the accused on unknown dates but between January 1, last year and January 11 this year, jointly and while acting together with others unknown did willfully disobey the provisions of the Anti- Corruption Act by discharging the duties of a legal practitioner Chongo Manda and Associates while holding the office.

Ms Lamba is in count two facing a charge of breach of trust affecting the public contrary to section 123 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the accused during the same period as a public officer did breach public trust by holding out as one who had complied with the requirement not to discharge the duties of any other office of emolument in the republic while holding the office performing the functions of Director General of ACC.

In count three, Ms Lamba is facing a charge of abuse of authority of her office contrary to section 21 (1) of the ACC Act.

It is alleged that the accused on November 1, 2013 and January 11, this year, as a public officer willfully disobeyed the provisions of the Anti- Corruption Act by discharging the duties of a legal practitioner Chongo Manda and Associates while holding the office and performed the functions of Director General of ACC, an act which was prejudicial to the government of the republic of Zambia.