By FRANK NYAMBE

A YOUNG housewife shocked a Local Court in Lusaka as she narrated how she made love with her lover at a lodge and on the matrimonial bed.

Rachael Nsofu, 19, of Kanyama compound was testifying in a case in which her husband, Cheelo Kaunga, 28, a driver sued Manix Kafuta, 31, of the same compound for adultery.

Kaunga told Senior Court Magistrate Esther Mulomba sitting with Magistrates Abbyshine Michelo and Lewis Mumba at Kanyama Local Court that he married Nsofu in 2015 and that he paid dowry.

He explained that on November 12, 2016, he went to the village but returned around 21.00 hours on learning that his wife was unwell but he later found a paper on the table with a phone number written on it.

Kaunga said that after two days, Nsofu told him that she got the phone number from Kafuta who was a neighbour to be opening the gate for him.

Kaunga further told the court that after five days, he found condoms in Nsofu’s handbag which she said were for her use.

“Nsofu then said that she was using condoms with a man called George but later revealed that it was Kafuta who was having sex with my wife on the matrimonial bed.

“I got Nsofu’s phone but Kafuta was telling her to come and refuse any possible charges against him in court which I recorded,’’ said Kaunga.

Kaunga produced the phone as evidence in court which was played.

In defence, Kafuta denied having sexual relationship with Nsofu but said that he gave her his phone number so that she could be calling his wife to open the gate because sometimes her phone was off.

Asked by Kaunga if the recording and the phone number are not his, Kafuta said it was his voice and the phone number was his.

Nsofu testified that they started the relationship with Kafuta on September 9, 2016 and that on September 11 they made love at a lodge in Garden House area.

She testified that they made love in the same lodge on September 19 and October 6 when Kaunga went on a business trip.

Nsofu testified that on October 21,2016, Kafuta came home at night when Kaunga went on his usual business trip and that they made love on the matrimonial bed, adding that he put condoms in her handbag without her knowing when she went to get water for him to drink.

Magistrate Mulomba said that it was evident that Nsofu and Kafuta had a steamy sexual relationship for which Nsofu gave sordid details.

She ordered Kafuta to compensate Kaunga with K7000 with initial payment of K1, 500 followed by monthly instalments of K500.