By NATION REPORTER

PRESIDENT Lungu is not a tribalist and it can be witnessed from his style of leadership, developing all the ten provinces and that is the type of leadership this country requires,Kabushi constituency Chairperson Wilbroad Chileshe has said.

The members undertook a solidarity walk on Saturday morning from Milemu Secondary school to Musa Kasonka stadium chanting solidarity slogans.

Mr.Chileshe said the entire membership in the constituency had resolved to support the candidature of President Lungu because he has taken development to areas that he did not give him votes in the 2016 general elections.

He said the fight against corruption in the running of government affairs has earned him accolades within the country and the international community.

He said it was only fair that the party awarded him a second term because he had shown his capability to steer the economy.

“President Lungu is a humble leader and has placed God first in the welfare of this country by recognizing Zambia as a Christian nation.

And when we get to development it can be noted that he has a passion for the agriculture sector which is the second biggest industry.

President Lungu is a leader that cares for his people, ensures food security and nothing is hidden because it can be seen by everyone that the agriculture sector is receiving the attention it deserves.” he said.

Mr.Chileshe has implored party members in other constituencies in the district to follow suit. And constituency youth chairperson Fabian Mwanza said the youths have opted to come out and endorse President Lungu to avoid confusion.

Mr.Mwanza said a number of candidates had began to position themselves to take up the top position of the party when the party already had a leader in place.

He said he was aware of the public sentiment questioning why the party had began to endorse barely five months after the ruling party was voted into power, but that the party in the constituency felt it prudent to declare their allegiance.

He said the membership had appreciated the gesture by the President to appoint youths in various positions of government.

Mr.Mwanza urged party members positioning themselves for the top position to embrace the current leadership as the party was not in dilemma.