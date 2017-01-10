SANDRA MACHIMA

THE Media Liaison Committee (MLC) is saddened by the death of veteran journalist and trainer Fackson Nkandu.

Committee chairperson Enock Ngoma said the late Mr Nkandu was so dedicated to the profession that as late as last year, he attended the World Press Freedom Day at the Freedom Statue on a wheelchair.

He said all those who went through Mr Nkandu’s tutelage during his time at Evelyn Hone College or later at Norma-Jean College would agree that the late Mr Nkandu was an extraordinary lecturer.

“He always spiced his subjects with a lot of humour, making it easier for his students to understand.

‘‘The MLC mourns with the rest of the nation, his family and, most of all, the journalism fraternity on the loss of one of the most respected and dedicated men who took the journalism profession as his life,” he said.

MISA Zambia chairperson, Hellen Mwale, described Mr. Nkandu as a gallant professional who would be missed by the media fraternity in Zambia and beyond.

Ms. Mwale said the media lost a man who contributed significantly to shaping up the journalism profession, adding that many journalists would mourn Mr. Nkandu whom they fondly remember from their Press law and media ethics classes.

Ms Mwale called on journalists to emulate Mr. Nkandu’s passion and drive for professionalism.

Mr. Nkandu died in the early hours of Sunday after an illness, and his death was confirmed by his eldest son and family spokesperson Dick Nkandu.

Mr Nkandu is survived by six children and several grand and great grandchildren.

In his long and brilliant career, Mr. Nkandu was once news editor for the Times of Zambia as well as media executive on other well established media institutions.

Mr. Nkandu later became lecturer and taught journalism at several higher learning institutions, including the University of Zambia, Evelyn Hone College, ZAMCOM and Norma Jean College.