By ROGERS KALERO

PF Copperbelt provincial youth chairman Nathan Chanda has urged youths who are being appointed to responsible positions by President Edgar Lungu to serve the interests of the people so that they can prove critics wrong and also bring joy and pride to the President.

Mr Chanda said President Lungu’s trust and confidence in the youths he was appointing should not be betrayed by their failure to perform, saying enemies of the President were hoping and praying for the worst from those he had appointed.

Mr Chanda, who is Luanshya mayor, was reacting to President Lungu’s appointment of former Kitwe district commissioner Chanda Kabwe as Central Province permanent secretary and Binwell Mpundu as the new Kitwe DC.

“As youths on the Copperbelt, we are grateful and happy that President Lungu has shown faith and confidence in the youths by appointing them to responsible positions. This shows that President Lungu believes in young people and youthful leadership because there can never be a nation or organization that can archive its social and economic goals without the full and active participation of the youths.

“To my fellow youths who have been given these position, I would like to urge them to serve the interests of the people because President Lungu is a humble leader who has respect for people. President Lungu’s trust and confidence should not be betrayed through failure to perform,” Mr Chanda said.

The Luanshya mayor said the appointment of Mr Kabwe and Mr Mpundu was a true demonstration that President Lungu was walking the talk when it comes to the mainstreaming of youths in matters of governance.

“For this reason we are calling upon all youths in the Copperbelt Province to give 100 percent support to the President who means well for us youths.

“We wish to assure the Head of State that as youths and other members we will remain loyal and support his leadership and vision,” he said.