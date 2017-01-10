BY GWENDOLYN MCHENGA

A FOOTBALLER of Young Green Eagles Football Club is to appear in the Lusaka Magistrates Court for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Andrew Mulawo, 22, of Kamanga compound did not take plea yesterday because he was not brought before court.

When the matter was called before Magistrate Greenwell Malumani, the State informed the court that the accused, who was in custody, was not brought before court.

Mulawo is expected to appear before court on January 20 for his plea. He is facing one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Particulars of the offence allege that Mulawo on December 29, acting with others unknown, did assault Mulenga Bwembya, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm