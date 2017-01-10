BY MAILESI BANDA

The mausoleums for the late Presidents Fredrick Chiluba and Michael Sata will be completed and handed over to government in the first quarter of this year, Housing and infrastructure Minister, Ronald Chitotela has announced.

The minister said the contractors had reached an advanced stage and would soon complete works on both structures.

Speaking in an interview with the daily nation he said works on the mausoleum of second republican President Fredrick Chiluba’s grave were almost done adding that all that was left were the final touches.

He said for the mausoleum erected at the late fifth republican president’s grave works had reached an advanced stage.

He said the contractor had assured the government that they would complete the construction within the stipulated time frame.

“By the end of February late President Fredrick Chiluba and Michael Sata’s graves will be completed and handed over to the government, “he said.

He assured Zambians that the government was on course in ensuring that the building were done.

He announced that the ministry would meet with the heritage society who are the custodians of the embassy park to prepare for the handover ceremony.

“We will soon be meeting with the heritage society to discuss the handover ceremony which is expected to be done before the end of this quarter, “he announced.

He said the ministry had inspected the structure and were satisfied with the works done by the contractors though they did not like the paint used on the second president’s grave.

“The structures are coming on well and we are happy with the works so far, the only disappointment is the paint they used on the mausoleum being erected on president Chiluba’s grave, it has been washed away by the rains and we need it to be changed, we have spoken to the contractor and they have promised to do so.