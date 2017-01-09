By Terence Miselo

He may not be a regular on your playlists but his music seeks to encourage you to grow spiritually which is why he calls it the ‘food for your soul’.

Pastor Mosha a worship leader at Liberty Christian Centre and gospel artiste is now ready for his debut album ‘Soul Food’ which features a collection of songs with an all-round approach.

Like every other gospel artiste, Pastor Mosha derives his inspiration from God and he says he is very proud to sing about Him and His character on the forthcoming album ‘Soul Food’.

Already, two songs ‘Papa’ and ‘Siyabonga’ from this soul-healing and Afro packed album are making rounds on gospel-related shows which gives him the confidence his album will be easily accepted on the market.

In ‘Papa’ which means father, Pastor Mosha sings of God’s loving character as a father. This song like many others on the album has a unique beat with a western-Africa influence. In Siyabonga which is a Zulu term for thank you, Pastor Mosha sings of praise and worship to the Lord.

In both songs, there is that deep revelation of Pastor Mosha’s passion for music. He urges fans and followers to look out for his ‘Soul Food’ album saying that, “The album will be the food for the soul. The music will encourage you to grow and it will build you.”