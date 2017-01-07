By JACK MAPAPAYI

POLICE in Solwezi shot two criminals suspected to have been terrorising residents of Kazomba and Messengers compounds and are now nursing gunshot wounds in hospital.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka said the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday at the market area between Messengers and Kazomba compound and identified the victims as George Munkanta, 38, of Kapijimpanga and Muja Kabantu, 27, of the same area.

He said the two men, who were in a company of others who managed to escape, were found with a KIC deep freezer full of alcohol, a sub-woofer and speakers suspected to have been stolen from nearby shops.

“The two are currently admitted in Solwezi General Hospital nursing gunshot wounds while we have launched a manhunt for the three that escaped,” said Mr Daka. He explained that Munkanta was shot on the right foot while Kabantu was shot on the right leg. Recently, Solwezi has seen sporadic break-ins despite arrests and recoveries of some properties by the police.