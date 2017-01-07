By GRACE CHAILE -LESOETSA

NEW Super Division entrants Real Nakonde will hold an eight-week pre-season local residential camp on the Copperbelt in preparation for the 2017 season, club chairman Simon Mwanza has revealed.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mwanza said the team will set base in Ndola, starting on January 10.

He said the club was aware of the tough competition in the Premier League, therefore the need to assemble a strong side and prepare adequately.

“We know the challenges ahead and that is why the team has to be adequately prepared. The club will not leave anything to chance because we have to stay in the elite group,” he said.

He said camping in Ndola will enable the team play quality friendly games.

Mwanza also revealed that the club will also hold trials for the 10 players it is considering to sign.

“We will use the camp to assess would-be new signings .We want to beef up the team especially in weak areas. Our target is to finish in the top 10, making it to the Barclays Cup will be a bonus,’’ he said.

And Mwanza disclosed that the club has received sponsorship pledges from different companies.

He called on the corporate world to assist the club materially and financially for the team to fulfil the MTN-FAZ fixtures.

Real Nakonde, from Division One of Zone 3 in Muchinga Province, clinched promotion to the top flight with two games to spare.