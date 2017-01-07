By MICHAEL MIYOBA

ON-LOAN Under-20 Power Dynamos striker Conlyde Luchanga scored a brace for Israeli club Hapoel Raanana in the State Cup encounter against Makabi ahi Nazareth.

Luchanga joined Hapoel Raanana late last year from Lusaka Dynamos on a one-year loan deal after recording great success with Power Dynamos where he spent a season on loan.

It was the first time the junior Chipolopolo striker started a match since joining the club and netted twice in his team’s 4-1 win over Maccabi Nih.

His second goal was however striped off him and ruled as an own goal as it was deflected into the net by Maccabi Nih’s defender Gary Sapir.

The win pushed Hapoe Raanana to ninth position on the log with 18 points, having played 16 games.

Raanan will face second-placed Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday against fellow Zambian internationals Roger Kola and Emmanuel Mbola, who are both expected to play in the mid-week fixture.