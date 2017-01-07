By JACK MAPAPAYI

GOVERNMENT has started the distribution of stalk borer pesticides in Kasempa district to combat an outbreak of the pest ravaging maize and other crops in some parts of North Western Province.

This follows increased reports of stalk borer worms which have invaded a number of fields in the area.

In Kelongwa area, statistics obtained by the Daily Nation indicate that the pests have destroyed about 50 to 70 percent of the fields.

And Kasempa district commissioner Goodson Kadansa Sansakuwa has expressed worry at the rate at which the borer was destroying fields.

Mr Sansakuwa appealed to farmers to be quick in reporting such cases to agriculture officers so that their fields were sprayed to avoid further destruction.

Mr. Sansakuwa said Government had delivered enough pesticides in the district that could help contain the notorious worms at no cost.

“Now farmers should not wait sit by because we have received enough pesticides for every farmer who is affected,” he said.

And Kasempa district agriculture crop officer Gracious Chisenga said the breeding rate of the pest reported in the district was fast and could not be contained if preventive measures were not put in place within 18 days.

He appealed to farmers in the district not to relent in reporting strange looking insects in their fields to relevant authorities for action.

“Farmers should not hesitate to report any suspicious looking insects in their fields. Because in that way farmers will quickly access the pesticides and have their fields sprayed,” he said

Meanwhile, Kelongwa residents have praised Government for coming to their aid with free distribution of the pesticides.