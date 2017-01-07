By GRACE CHAILE -LESOETSA

I AM disappointed that i did not scoop the 2016 African-based player of the year award but I will bounce back, says Chipolopolo captain Rainford Kalaba.

At the 25th CAF awards gala held on Thursday night in Abuja, Nigeria, Kalaba came third with 208 votes as Ugandan goalkeeper Dennis Onyango won the African-based player award with 252 votes while Zimbabwean attacker Billiat Khama was runner-up with 228 votes.

Kalaba was named in the 2016 Africa IX team of the year.

“I was expecting to win the award, but the results are different. The top scorer in the champions’ league is always the winner, that’s what I know. I am hurt but I will bounce back,” he said.

Kalaba said the failure to win the award will not push him down because he has tough assignments this year, including leading Zambia in the search for the 2018 Russia World Cup outing.

“I still have the Champions League and World Cup qualifiers to prove myself. This will not weigh me down,” he said.

The Zambian skipper led Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe to the CAF Confederation Cup victory and emerged top scorer of the tournament, scoring a brace in the final.

But his achievement seemed to have not out-done that of Onyango who was instrumental in Mamelodi Sundown’s success to win the CAF Champions League.

He was also a key player in the Ugandan squad that qualified to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations since 1978.

Winners of the Glo_CAF awards include:

African Player of the Year

Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City) – 361 votes Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund) – 313 votes Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool) – 186 votes

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis ONYANGO (Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns) – 252 votes Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe and Mamelodi Sundowns) – 228 votes Rainford KALABA (Zambia and TP Mazembe) – 206 votes

Women’s player of the Year

Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria and Arsenal Ladies)

Most Promising Talent

Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria and Manchester City)

Youth Player of the Year

Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Coach of the Year

Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

National Team of the Year

Uganda

Women’s National Team of the Year

Nigeria

Referee of the Year

Bakary Papa GASSAMA (Gambia)

Football Leader of the Year

Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation

Legend Award

Laurent POKOU – Former player of Cote d’Ivoire

Emilienne MBANGO – Former player of Cameroon

Platinum Award

Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria