By MICHAEL MIYOBA

ASSISTIVE devices for children with disabilities are cardinal as they play an important role in the social development as well as the growth of disabled children, Ottodock Zambia Manager Lango Sinkamba has said.

Speaking during the donation of the k3, 750 worth of children’s crutches to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Mr. Sinkamba said most children who were disabled continued to crawl due to lack of assistive devices.

He noted that children with disability needed the support of both family members and the general public for them to achieve their goals in life.

“Most children who are disabled continue to crawl because of lack of assistive devices, hence the need for them to be supported by their families, the communities and the corporate world for them to achieve their goals like all humans,” Mr Sinkamba said.

Mr Sinkamba, who is also former Paralympics Association of Zambia president, stated that his organisation remained committed to ensuring that the needs of disabled children were looked after.

He has also commended the First Lady Esther Lungu for her efforts in trying to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

“We decided to make this donation of 10 pairs of crutches worth K3, 750 to the Ester Lungu Foundation Trust because First Lady has shown immense interest in issues of disability,” he said.

And speaking when she received the donations, Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Board member Mrs Annie Kabayi thanked Ottodock for the gesture and called on other oganisations to support people living with disabilities.

“The First Lady’s passion of assisting persons with disabilities must be supported and the gesture by Ottodock must be commended. Therefore, there is need for more organisations to consider supporting people living with disabilities,” Mrs Kabayi said.