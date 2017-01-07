By MICHAEL MIYOBA

THE winner of the 2017 Gabon Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on January 14, will receive US $4 million compared to the US $1.5 million Zambia, Nigeria and Ivory Coast won when they lifted the AfCON trophy in 2012, 2013 and 2015 respectively, says Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Issa Hayatou.

Speaking during the 2016 Glo CAF awards held in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday night, Hayatou reaffirmed CAF’s commitment to work relentlessly for the ‘‘liberation of the youths of Africa’’ by improving football standards.

He noted that everything his association achieved would not have been possible without the support from different stakeholders, especially African heads of state.

“These considerable and undeniable strides constitute a concretisation of our continuous reaffirmed willingness to work relentlessly for the emancipation of the youths of Africa by way of developing football everywhere in Africa,” he said.

“All that we have achieved till this point would not have been possible without the support of partners which we hope to increase in numbers to meet the numerous expectations,’’ he added.

Hayatou noted that football unites people and promotes peace, hence the need for CAF and all the stakeholders to continue developing its standards across Africa.

He thanked all African leaders who have always complimented CAF’s efforts of developing the game of football since 8th February 1957 when CAF was formed.

‘‘Wishes which I present most particularly to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and through him, to all the presidents on the continent, who neither spare any efforts nor resources in supporting football – the sport that unites people, spreads peace, preaches solidarity and celebration through collective action,’’ Hayatou said.

He noted the year 2017 was so particular for African football and CAF which will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a peculiar print, coming up on the heels of the CAF ordinary general assembly in March.

‘‘The year 2017 starts a new cycle in the marketing of the commercialisation and media rights of our competitions, with the premiums paid to the participating teams, in some cases multiplied by three or more,’’ he added.

The 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nation will run from January 14 to 5th February and will see Southern Africa represented by Zambia’s neighbour Zimbabwe.