Praising Government for good work

Dear Editor,

I am shocked that the UPND wants to lead a delegation to protest against the limited number of scholarships offered this year. This is a sign of sour grapes and jealousy.

For once HH who claims to be an economic genius must realise that free tertiary education, which includes tuition and living expenses is impossible.

Thousands of students qualify for university every year. In fact the number of students continues to increase as more universities are opened. Where will Government get money to pay for all these students?

These are the signs of a bad loser who suddenly realizes that the Zambian people made a very good decision to elect Edgar who has consolidated the economy in the midst of very serious problems.

I say so because the Zambian Kwacha has just been recognised as the best performing currency in Africa and sixth in the world. This feat could only be achieved with serious and dedicated fiscal policies which exclude waste and opulent expenditure.

The Government cannot spend money that it does not have. It must spend according to the budget and the Zambia Revenue Authority is able to raise.

Some of these opposition leaders are only good at shedding crocodile tears because if really they were concerned about the suffering of other people they would have started by helping those around them who are being evicted from offices for not paying rentals.

Their lawyer Marthar Mushipe and Vice President Dr. Cannisius Banda were evicted for non payment of rentals and yet the billionaire leaders did not extend a helping hand.

This is called hypocrisy.

They know very well that no responsible Government will deliberately burst parameters imposed by economic realities.

The kwacha is stable because there is confidence in our financial management, there is predictability and those who help us know that we are responsible people hence their faith has translated in our currency being rated as the best in Africa. We are coming from a very dark and difficult situation in which populist politics allowed printing of money that was not supported.

We have examples in Zimbabwe where the situation is so desperate that people sleep on lines outside banks to withdraw the little money that is allowed to circulate. We do not have that problem and people should not force Government to make promises or indeed undertake populist decision whose impact will affect all citizens badly.

Let HH and GBM praise Government for the good work that has been recognised by the international community than continually complain and promote anarchy.

Gabriel Shembi

The cheek of bus operators in Zambia

Dear Editor,

The reported refusal by bus operators to reduce bus fares on account that the fuel reduction by ERB was negligible makes sad reading.

But we would like to implore the powers that be to look into this matter seriously because it is us the commuters who are being disadvantaged.

Yes, we all agree that the reduction is ridiculously too minimal looking at the increase leap in fuel pump prices that was effected not long ago but that is not justification not to reduce the bus fares.

Ishmael Kankara and his bus-owning cohorts should not take Zambians for granted because they have no option but to use their buses.

These are the same people who are too quick to increase bus fares at any slightest upward adjustment and we expect them to do the same even in the current situation and stop being arrogant for nothing.

Angry commuter

Tribalism killing Zambia

Dear Editor,

I would like to comment on the letter by Micky from Ndola over President Kaunda’s concern on tribalism which also needs to be seen holistically and from the point of view of all Zambians.

What has happened in Zambia this time is that all Tonga’s, Lozi’s and North westerners are looked at as members of UPND. UPND is not synonymous with these three tribes.

This has happened in civil service where these three tribes are suspected to be UPND and innocent people are suffering just because of their tribe.

Zambia Why? Even among friends, we are scared to share as we used to because as tribes, we fear each other.

Even Micky seemed to imply that things should be looked at from provinces as opposed to numbers.

Zambia wake up! Our fathers fought so that we would not be blinded by this disease of tribalism because it promotes wako ni wako.

It is distractive and to understand it, we only need to look at Rwanda and Burundi.

I cry because even our leaders are practicing it without even knowing it.

PF, please, you are in leadership, stop it! UPND, stop it or else it will be all of us that will be victims. It will grow and eat all of us. Ba President, please, you are in power, stop what is happening. Madam Esther Lungu our mother of the nation, we look up to you because we know you are a true Christian, help stop this vice. Women of Zambia, isn’t there something we can do to stop this vice. Let us stop this in Jesus’s name. Let there be love. Concerned Zambian

Nevers Mumba lacks morals

Dear Editor,

Something has definitely gone wrong with our former televangelist Nevers Mumba.

This he cannot deny because if he was truly a man of God he would be watching his tongue. But to refer to the Head of State as an army worm, I think it is the nethermost rudeness from man of his standing in society.

Admittedly a time sometimes comes in one’s life when he or she may fall out from the glory of the Lord, and Nevers Mumba seems to have badly fallen and he is gone into the demons world. He needs prayers to come back to life.

Just because he has a pending case in court which may send him to prison, it is not passport for him to start insulting innocent people especially the President. He has nothing to do with his current problems.

Again he still thinks he is leader of MMD when that is not the situation. He has a serious problem.

Let me remind him again. Currently the president of MMD is Felix Mutati who is now doubling as our able finance minister. Period.

So please stop living in a fantasy world. Things have really changed and you just have to accept these changes as inevitable. That is what life is all about.

To start living in self-denial like his cohorts in UPND will only lead him into developing heart attacks.

That always happens because the poison usually sooner or later starts to erode the vessel in which it is kept than the intended target.

Jay Kabemba, LUSAKA