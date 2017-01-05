By BUUMBA CHIMBULU

AN AMBITIOUS US$1.8 million project which will see Zambia recycle waste and used tyres for the production of fuel is expected to be implemented as soon as the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) approves it.

The project is expected to be carried by the Innovative Recycling (proprietary) Limited and Inex Investment Limited both of South Africa.

Inex Investment Limited chief executive officer Samson Tembo explained in an interview that his company had engaged the ZDA on the project proposal.

Professor Tembo said the project would involve recycling plastics to petrol and used tyres to diesel.

He said that the development would involve the latest technology which was being used in other countries in the Sub-Saharan region such as South Africa itself.

“This technology was developed in 2006. It has been built in SA that is why the fuel is cheap there and even in England.

“We have the license for this project and it has been sent to ZDA and it will create jobs for the locals. We will turn the plastics into petrol and rubbers to diesel, its waste management project,” he said.

He said the project would be buying waste material from the locals.

Prof. Tembo said the project once approved would be given to University of Zambia and Copperbelt University for more research.

“The resalable output products will be: steel wire (scrap metal), plant fuel and black carbon. We are dedicated in its designated area, to convert waste tyres into commercially viable products, utilising environmentally friendly recycling and manufacturing methods,” he said.