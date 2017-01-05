By ROGERS KALERO

IT is difficult for the Patriotic Front (PF) youths to support Roan Member of Parliament (MP) Chishimba Kambwili and losing Chimwemwe MP Mwenya Musenge to pursue their selfish and personal agendas because, in the past, they had not shown any interest in helping the youths when they were both ministers, Copperbelt Provincial Youth Secretary Christopher Kalenge has said.

But, Mr Kambwili and Musenge said they would not waste time responding to young people who were being used by some politicians to insult them, adding that they felt pity for them because they did not know what they were doing.

During a meeting with PF youths from the five constituencies in Kitwe yesterday at Buchi Hall, Mr Kalenge said people like Mr Kambwili and Mr Musenge should not use the youths in pursuing their selfish interest when they had failed to empower the youths at the time they served as ministers.

Mr Kalenge said Mr Kambwili was PF National Youth Chairperson for a long time while Mr Musenge was Copperbelt Minister, but lamentably failed to come up with programmes for youth empowerment.

“Mr Kambwili was Youth Minister and PF National Youth Chairman for a long time, but we didn’t see anything from him which was aimed at improving the welfare of the youths. Even Mr Musenge, he was Copperbelt Minister, but he didn’t care about the welfare of the youths.

“So, if these two did not care about the youths when they had the opportunity to do so, why should we support them now when they are pursuing selfish and personal agendas? “It is really difficult to support a person who did not care about you when he had the opportunity to help you,” Mr Kalenge said.

And PF Copperbelt provincial youth chairman Nathan Chanda urged the youths to remain loyal to President Edgar Lungu and ignore disgruntled elements who were trying to vent their frustration on misleading the youths.

But, in response, Mr Kambwili said the youths who were being used should reflect on their actions and be prayerful so that God could guide them in their actions.

“I can’t respond to young people like Kalenge because they are young boys. I actually feel sorry for them because they are being used. They would be used and dumped. They need to be prayerful,” Mr Kambwili said.

And Mr Musenge said whether he was a failure or not, it did not mean that he had no right to talk about things in the party if they were going wrong.