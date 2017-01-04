BY GWENDOLYN MCHENGA

A UPND cadre accused of assaulting Lusaka Assistant Police Commissioner Bothwell Namuswa and malicious damage to property during the riot at the Lusaka High and Supreme Court grounds when UPND cadres fought running battles with the Zambia Police officers has again failed to appear in court for his plea.

The fracas happened when UPND cadres went to offer solidarity to their leaders Hakainde Hichilema and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, which led to the arrest of several UPND cadres after they (cadres) and the police officers were in a battle field.

This was after High Court Judge Mwila Chitabo adjourned a case in which the two UPND leaders petitioned the election of President Edgar Lungu after the Constitutional Court dismissed their petition.

Maurice Mulenga, 32, a bricklayer of Garden House, who is in the first count charged with malicious damage to property while count two is assault contrary to the laws of Zambia failed to appear for the second time after he was not brought to court from Kamwala State Prison where he is remanded. This came to light after the State informed Magistrate Greenwell Malumani that the accused who was in custody was not brought before court for his plea.

It is alleged that Mulenga on December 15, last year, damaged a Toyota Corolla registration number GRZ 268CJ, the property of the Government.

In count two, Mulenga is alleged to have assaulted Namuswa, a police officer in the execution of his duties.

Meanwhile, Namuswa was also accused of recently shooting a UPND cadre Peter Masani at the Lusaka High Court during a riot and has now complained of having being assaulted by Mulenga and maliciously damaging government’s property.

Mulenga is expected to appear in court today for his plea