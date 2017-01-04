Today’s text messages

Open letter to Kabwe Municipal Council

Editor,

This is directed to the Town Clerk, director planning and town Mayor, his Worship Prince Chileshe. It’s high time you worked on the shambolic buildings that have been built just after the railway crossing. Some of them have been built on the service lines of Lukanga Water and Sewerage.. It’s like we are in the village. One of them is Sam’s car wash, please find them a place like even on Kabwe General Hospital road. The truth is we can’t see the beauty of the town because of such buildings.

Arthur Mulenga J

To all our parliamentarians

Editor,

I am a Zambian citizen who is concerned with or worried about the grade12 certificate clause which has been adopted in our newly amended Constitution. To me and other well-meaning Zambians, it is not doing us any good in the sense that there are people who have wisdom and knowledge to rule but this clause is somehow segregative. In the years to come, these people who don’t have a grade 12 certificate will stop voting and they are the majority.

Citizen,

Kabwe

It’s really PF for Paya farmer!

Editor,

This is January, farmers have not received their seed and fertilizer under FISP. Many of our people who supplied their maize to Food Reserve Agency (FRA) have not yet been paid for their maize. During the campaigns, the PF government said farmers would receive inputs before elections. Surely, it’s January and their nothing that’s been given to farmers. Na dabwa ineh! Ni paya farmer! Is this really PF or failures?

Citizen

Our law makers

Editor,

Don’t you realize that the Grade 12 certificate clause that has been adopted in the new Constitution is an infringement on the human rights of our fellow Zambian citizens who don’t have the same certificate but have knowledge on how to rule a country? Don’t you think this will result in voter apathy since a lot of people who vote don’t have certificates? Can Parliament please sit down and amend this clause because it is segregative.

Citizen

Chishimba Kambwili

Editor,

Sir, it is understood that the situation you are going through is quite pathetic but we urge you not to panic and put everything in God’s hands for him to judge. For the new comers in PF, it is high time you tone down and learn more from old members instead of just talking through the media. They say, a visitor must always learn from the people he has found despite he or she being important.

Nawa, Kafue

Inspirational note

Editor,

Worry about your character, not your reputation. Your character is who you are and your reputation is simply what others think.

Citizen

UPND cadres and violence

Editor,

I would like to urge the UPND officials to sit down with their cadres to refrain them from violence and vandalizing people’s properties because one day, the UPND leadership, will be in power and the past will catch up with them.

Be careful with what we do today.

Citizen