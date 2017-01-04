By Mukosela Kasalwe

THE candidature of President Edgar Lungu in 2021 has been fully supported by the Patriotic Front leadership in Muchinga Province as we believe he is the best leader and has a constitutional right to vie for the position, says Patriotic Front Mpika publicity secretary Mayas Mwape.

In an interview with the Daily Nation yesterday, Mr Mwape said that the Patriotic Front in Muchinga Province was in full support for the candidature of President Lungu in the 2021 general elections, saying that if the party was to remain united and grow Mr Lungu needed to be maintained as leader of the party.

He said that President Lungu had displayed good characteristics of a leader who was also God-fearing and that it was constitutional for him to stand as Republican President in 2021 and that the party in the province respected that and it was geared to rally behind his candidature.

Mr Mwape said that the opposition political parties have been critical of the Government but stated that between 2017 and 2018 the country would witness unprecedented development.

“We believe that President Lungu is the best leader and for the vision of the party to continue he needs to stand in 2021. He is a God-fearing leader.

“Here in Muchinga Province, we want him to continue and are in full support as the Constitution allows him to stand in 2021 and we respect that. For the vision of the party to continue and for the organisation to remain united, he needs to stand. We are just waiting for his position on the matter. As for me, I have already started campaigning for him,” Mr Mwape said.

Mr Mwape has urged citizens to commit President Lungu in their prayers for him to continue carrying out his national duties diligently.

And Mr Mwape said that there was need for discipline in the party, saying no individual was bigger than the party and that the seven day-ultimatum given to Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to exculpate himself would serve as a lesson and deterrent to other members of the party.

He said it was surprising that some people had continued to live in denial that President Lungu was holding the number one office in the country.

“We need discipline in the party, even people who think are bigger than the shoes they put on have been cautioned unlike in the past when things were left just like that.

“You know the President is just too good and people have taken advantage of that. Some people think that he just got that portfolio on the silver platter but that’s how God works. As a party we need to remain united and disciplined as we will go beyond 2021,” he said.