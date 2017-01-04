By OSCAR MALIPENGA

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has called on all the Members of Parliament countrywide to respond to the call of duty by returning to their respective constituencies to help create awareness among their constituents and supervise control measures against the devastating Africa army worm.

And the Head of State has directed the Ministry of Agriculture to give a comprehensive assessment report on the operation against the army worm in a week’s time.

According to a statement issued by his special assistant for press and public relations Amos Chanda, President Lungu has also called on the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to immediately complement the aerial spraying the DMMU would carry out with the help of the Zambia Air Force.

“All MPs should return to their constituencies and ensure that the 2016/17 agriculture season does not go to waste. There is need for greater awareness. This is one Government approach,” Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda said President had observed that measures to control the army worm outbreak were steadily yielding results but regretted the absence of Members of Parliament in the national emergency operation.

He said the Head of State expressed deep concerns that although largely under control, the pests still posed potential danger to the prospective good crop yield in the 2016/17 farming season.

“A total of 9,600 litres of pesticides have been requested and deliveries are being made to the Copperbelt, Lusaka and Central provinces which are the hardest hit areas,” Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda said experts had recommended that the crisis called for a greater coordinated efforts, hence President Lungu’s directive that the ZNS should join the operation.

He said President Lungu has commended the Vice President Inonge Wina and her DMMU team, the acting Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo, Copperbelt based MPs, district commissioners and district agriculture coordinators for their tireless efforts to control the pests. President Lungu has directed that the procurement process of early maturing seed for purposes of replanting in the affected area be completed soon so that the seed could be dispatched for possible replanting in areas where the crop may completely fail.

The President emphasised that for the operation to succeed all leaders – MPs, permanent secretaries and district commissioners – should be involved by working closely with the district agriculture coordinators.