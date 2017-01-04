By Terence Miselo

Lay By Nights in Chilenje was on New Year’s Eve a hive of activities as a chain of local artistes stormed the night spot for performances.

Initially the spot was arranged for Danny with his band as well as hip hop star Alpha Romeo. However, due to massive turnout, a lot more artistes showed up to offer support to the two main acts. Jonto from the ‘Do you ever miss me’ fame was one of the first in line to showcase his skills giving the ever-cheering crowd more anticipation to counting down to the New Year. After Jonto, Jonny Cee took control of the situation giving out his best including songs he performed with the late PJ.

Alpha Romeo then took over with his rich collection and blend of modern hip hop with classic Zed beats. He performed what he is specifically known for including songs from his latest album ‘Nothing has Changed’.

His performance concluded slightly before midnight to pave way for Danny and his Mo Fire Band. Before getting into the swing, the Yakumbuyo singer led the crowd into a special count down and toast to the New Year then the party commenced. Danny’s performance lasted for three hours and thereafter the legendary Leo Muntu took over till the early hours of 2017.