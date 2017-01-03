BY KALOBWE BWALYA

HEALTH personnel in Zambia have been working under difficult conditions and should therefore be commended because they have managed to save lives of many people, Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commandant Nathan Mulenga has said.

Lieutenant general Mulenga said the Zambian health workers should be commended for the sacrifice and the hard work they had continued rendering to patients which he said was beyond comprehension and phenomenal.

Lt Gen Mulenga said the health personnel often faced many risks because their work expose them to different but hazardous health environment.

Gen Mulenga said health personnel were operating under difficult conditions, despite that they manage to serve the lives of the many people in society through their noble calls.

Speaking when he donated associated linen beddings, toiletries items and presentation of New Year’s hampers worth K 140, 000 to patients at Maina Soko military hospital in Lusaka yesterday, the commandant said ZNS will continue rendering support to the health sector and support the needy in society.

Gen Mulenga also said health personnel were the miracle hand to the people through which God works and that their values can never be quantified only God who had handpicked them. “Your sacrifice is beyond comprehension, phenomenally, you are even blind to the many risks you expose yourself to, your motivation is love, care and the wish that bed ridden stands up and continue to walk the earth, you are a miracle hand through which God works, he said.

And Maina Soko military hospital Zambia Army Brigadier general Evans Malyangu, said the institution was faced with many challenged such as shortage of medical staffs, lack of transport and needy of hospital linen for patients to cover.

Brig. Gen Malyangu, however thanked ZNS commandant for coming to their aid and having helped them in so many ways including financial constraints.