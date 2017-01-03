By SPORTS REPORTER

BUILDING of a team which can take up to three years will be Chipolopolo head coach Wedson Nyirenda’s priority in 2017.

Nyirenda said for now he was not worried about losing his job if Zambia did not qualify to the World Cup as his main concern was building a formidable national side.

Speaking on ZNBC television Sunday interview programme, Nyirenda confirmed his appointment as Chipolopolo head coach and said he was focused on building a strong side that will bring positive results.

He said qualifying for the 2018 Russia World Cup will be a bonus as he was still building a team.

“The primary objective is to build the new team with the goal of qualifying for the World Cup. But I will not resign or lose my job if I did not qualify the team for the tournament,

“ I am building a new team as Zambia was at her lowest. Zambia still has 12 points to fight for hence still possible to qualify to Russia,” he said.

He said Zambia’s performance hit the bottom and could take a period of three years to put up a team that will bring back the glorius days.

“Building a team can take two to three years. But I am confident that is achievable,” he said

Nyirenda who did not confirm the duration of his coaching contract, said he was waiting for the ministry of Sports to finalise his salary. “We have finalised terms of contract and I have been confirmed Chipolopolo head coach. We are all waiting for finalization of the document which is now with the Attorney General. As you know the government sponsors the national team,” he said.

In October President Edgar Lungu told FAZ to employ a local coach for the national team.

“He is doing well, forget about an expatriate coach, we can do with a local one,” the President said. Zambia currently lie third in Group B of the Russia qualifiers, level with Algeria on one point after two matches. Leaders Nigeria have six points and second placed Cameroon with two.