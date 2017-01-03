By MUKOSELA KASALWE

IT is disheartening to see youths being used as tools to propagate violence by some selfish politicians instead of using their energy and skills to better the community, says Youth Aid chairperson Kachenga Chungu.

In an interview, Mr Chungu said that youths needed to be mentored by politicians and the church among other key stakeholders of the society in entrepreneurship and life surviving skills that could prove useful to their livelihood and welfare.

He said that youths should not be used by selfish politicians to propagate acts of violence but should aim to use their energy and skills to better the community and realise that they are the leaders of today

‘‘I am speaking as a youth who has interest of the youth at heart. It is disheartening to see my fellow youths being used as tools to propagate violence by selfish politicians.

“The youth should realise that they are leaders of not only tomorrow but today, hence politicians and the church need to mentor them into life surviving skills that can prove to be of benefit to their welfare,’’ Mr Chungu said.

Mr Chungu alleged that only a few privileged individuals were benefiting from the youth empowerment fund schemes by the Government.

He has since appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure that the scheme benefited everyone and not only a selected few.

‘‘We, as the youth, feel that only a few privileged individuals are benefiting from the youth empowerment schemes by Government. Therefore, the Ministry of Youth and Sports should see to it that these funds are distributed and if possible meet the youth of different parts of the country and see how best they can assist them,’’ he said.

Mr Chungu said the country’s population comprised youths and that the Government needed to ensure that their plight was considered.