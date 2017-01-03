By JACKSON MAPAPAYI

TEACHERS should commit themselves to duty and should avoid the temptation of not indulging in politics because such an attitude has the potential to compromise their calling, North-Western permanent secretary Ephraim Mateyo has warned.

Mr Mateyo said government expected teachers to be non-partisan because they were the preserve of the government and should advance the agenda of the government of the day which was the deliverance of quality education.

He said teaching was a noble profession which should never be dented by political inclination the need to uphold professional standards.

“It is against this background that you must all strive to uphold professional standards in the education sector and endeavour to provide learners with relevant knowledge, skills, values and positive attitudes that will enable them meet the challenges of life, Mr Mateyo said.

Mr Mateyo was speaking during the joint provincial selection for grade eight and ten pupils held at Solwezi College of education.

He said government would not condone any teacher engaging in politics.