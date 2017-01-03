By VIOLET TEMBO

CRIMINALS have stolen three boxes containing 30 litres of pesticides meant to eradicate the army worms on the Copperbelt, acting Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo has disclosed.

Speaking when handing over more pesticides to Copperbelt provincial minister Bowman Lusambo, Mr. Katambo described development as sabotaging Government efforts.

He said it was unfortunate that people resorted to stealing chemicals to delay Government efforts to secure farmers’ fields to ensure food security.

He said Government was working tirelessly to eradicate the army worm.

He described the invasion of the worms in the province as sad.

“The theft report makes sad development. We are on our feet to ensure that the chemicals reach farmers before it is too late.

‘‘Three boxes is a lot that would have gone a long way to eradicate the army worms and secure fields. I want to put it on record that there is too much sabotage in this project,” he said.

Mr.Katambo said the current situation relating to the invasion of the worms in selected parts of the country was a calamity that required the efforts of all stakeholders.

He has appealed to the provincial police commissioner to bring to book all those that will be found wanting in sabotaging Government’s efforts.

Meanwhile Copperbelt police chief Charity Katanga has assured the minister that police are hunting the suspects.

Ms.Katanga said that the driver of the vehicle that delivered the consignment from Lusaka to the Copperbelt is expected to avail himself at the police and make formal report.

“Police will investigate the matter. We are waiting for the driver of the vehicle that was used to bring the consignment into the province to make a formal report of theft, value of the stolen items and the batch number. My officers will definitely zero in and bring the suspects to book,” she said. Ms Katanga advised that the receipt offices should alert her office whenever a consignment of such nature was being brought into the province so that police can provide security.

Copperbelt Province has received 5,195 litres of chemicals meant to eradicate army worms that have invaded maize fields.