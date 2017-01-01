By Oscar Malipenga

THERE is too much corruption in the civil service, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Nkole Chishimba has charged.

Commenting on the 2017 national budget during an end of year press briefing, Mr Chishimba said corruption should be vigorously fought.

He said ZCTU was pleased to note that the 2017 national budget presentation in Parliament also addressed the willingness by Government to address the fight against corruption.

Mr Chishimba made an observation that there had been too much corruption in the system which in the past had negatively affecting the implementation of national budget. Mr Chishimba urged the Government that during the 2017 national budget, corruption should be fought with vigour.

Meanwhile, Mr Chishimba said the Congress would work with Government to ensure that the targeted 100,000 decent jobs were realised so that unemployed citizens were absorbed into the productive sectors of the economy. “The macro-economic target to create 100,000 decent jobs by the end of 2017 is, therefore, commendable considering the moderate annual growth target of 3.4 percent and the low annual inflation target of not more than nine percent,” he said.

Mr Chishimba, however, said the pronouncement should not only remain on paper but be interpreted into action.

“We cannot continue toying around with unemployment due to the many implications this has on our economy. We are calling on Government to act now to curb future ramifications and threats to our economy this will have,” he said.

He said employers needed workers and vice-versa and should take advantage of each other. And Mr Chishimba described 2016 as challenging to workers due to job losses, especially in the mining sector.