‘Casanova’ husband divorced

By FRANK NYAMBE

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman who is seeking divorce told a Local Court in Lusaka that her husband has been changing wives like shirts and that the woman he is staying with is his seventh wife.

This is in a case in which Edith Mwalubemba, a businesswoman of Kanyama compound, sued her husband, Bernard Matutu, 35, a minibus driver of Mumbwa for divorce on allegation that he chased her from their matrimonial home and married another woman.

The two got married in 2014 and have one child.

Mwalubemba told Senior Court Magistrate Abbyshine Michelo sitting with Magistrates Lewis Mumba and Esther Mulomba at Kanyama Local Court that Matutu has been marrying on many occasions and that he was now living with a seventh wife.

Mwalubemba said that Matutu had a girlfriend who called at awkward times and that when she called her, Matutu came at 23.00 hours, whipped and chased her from the matrimonial home.

Mwalubemba further said that since she left on June 25, 2016, Matutu has not been to see her.

In defence, Matutu said that problems started just after a year and some months into their marriage.

He explained that on Christmas Day in 2015 he found Mwalubemba drinking beer at a tavern and he beat her.

Matutu said that after harvesting maize, Mwalubemba and the other wife connived and hid some of the crop at a neighbour’s place.

Magistrate Michelo said that Mwalubemba and Matutu separated for a period of six months, adding that there were serious accusations which the court could not ignore for Mwalubemba to remain in the marriage.

He granted the couple divorce without compensation but Matutu was ordered to be paying child maintenance fee of K400 per month. Property acquired together to be shared equally.

Woman begs hubby not to divorce her

By FRANK NYAMBE

SILENCE fell in a Local Court in Lusaka after a young woman knelt down before her husband to beg him not to divorce her because her children were too small to be without a father.

Progress Bwalya, 22, of SOS compound was testifying in a case in which her husband, George Sikazwe, 34, a businessman sued her for divorce on allegation that she insulted and shouted at him.

The two got married in 2011 and have three children.

Sikazwe told Senior Court Magistrate Pauline Newa sitting with Magistrate Miyanda Banda at Matero Local Court that he had not enjoyed his marriage because since inception Bwalya shouted and insulted him.

He explained that Bwalya had been telling him that she was worth more dowry money than what he paid.

Sikazwe said they had gone on three separations and that Bwalya has been telling him that he must take her to court if he did not want her to sleep with other men.

Sikazwe said when he complained how Bwalya misused money, she told him off by reminding him that there were men out there who would give her enough money.

“We differ because Bwalya can’t keep the house clean and fails to prepare food. I discovered charms in my lotion when I came from Mansa from my business trip,’’ said Sikazwe.

But Bwalya denied putting charms in Sikazwe’s lotion and said she only knew charms for women.

Asked by the court the last time they made love, Bwalya said that a month ago because Sikazwe sleeps alone.

When the court asked Bwalya to beg Sikazwe to reconcile, Bwalya knelt down before him sending court into total silence as she told Sikazwe that the twins were too small and that it will be difficult for her to start a new marriage as she did not sleep with any other man apart from him.

But Sikazwe maintained that he wanted divorce because Bwalya did not admit that she insulted and shouted at him.

Bwalya said that Sikazwe should get the children as she could not manage to look after them on her own nor take them to her poor parents.

Magistrate Newa said that there was lack of communication and trust as Sikazwe feared charms and that there was no conjugal rights, adding that the court had tried to reconcile them but failed.

She granted the couple divorce ordering Sikazwe to compensate Bwalya with K8,000 with initial payment of K2,000 followed by monthly instalments of K500 and the children to be in the custody of Sikazwe.

‘She sleeps in leggings’

By FRANK NYAMBE

A MINIBUS driver complained before a Local Court in Lusaka that his wife sleeps in leggings to prevent him from making love to her.

Richard Makuza, 48, of Kanyama compound was testifying in a case in which his wife, Patricia Mulenga, 40, a business woman sued him for divorce on allegation that he was too violent.

The two got married in 1996 and have five children.

Mulenga told Senior Court Magistrate Lewis Mumba sitting with Magistrates Abbyshine Michelo and Esther Mulomba at Kanyama Local Court that Makuza has a been beating her even over petty issues since her father died in 2004.

She explained that in 2006 he threatened to burn her clothes and was forced to seek refuge at her parents’ home.

She told the court that at one he beat her until she fainted.

Mulenga said in 2015 Makuza started working for APG Milling in Mansa but still failed to provide for the family because he only sent home K50 or K100 per month.

She further said that Makuza joined her in June 2016 when his contract was terminated but she never saw the benefits he was given.

“When I asked for school fees he beat me in public and removed the chitenge material I was wearing. I remained in a short skirt and in the confusion he beat a man who wanted to rescue me,” said Mulenga.

In defence, Makuza denied being violent but admitted that problems started in 2006 when he acquired a girlfriend.

He explained that when he came from Mansa, his wife started sleeping in leggings to prevent him from making love to her.

Magistrate Mumba said that there was violence in the marriage and since Mulenga wanted divorce, the court had no power to force her to continue living with Makuza.

He granted the couple divorce, ordering Makuza to compensate Mulenga with K6,000 with an initial payment of K1,000 followed by monthly instalments of K300 and to be paying child maintenance fee of K400.

Property acquired together to be shared equally.