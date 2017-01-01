By GRACE CHAILE

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga’s determination to execute transparency and accountability in the running of affairs at the formerly corrupt Football House will yield positive results in 2017, Mike Mulongoti has charged.

The People’s Party (PP) leader and ardent soccer fan said in an interview that Kamanga has in the few months faced opposition in his quest to bring sanity to the sport.

He said the FAZ chief was passionate to instill discipline in the soccer body, the move that has angered some individuals.

“I have confidence in the Kamanga administration to improve the standards of football in Zambia in 2017,

“It is no hidden fact that Kamanga has faced challenges in trying to execute transparency and accountability at an institution with so many loopholes. He is determined to instill discipline for the betterment of the sport,” he said. Mulongoti however advised FAZ to support grassroot football if Zambia was to produce positive results at international competitions. He said the soccer body should put up a programme that will see young talent nurtured at academies

“We have so much talent in Zambia but lack the nourishment. There is need for more local tournaments aimed at exposing talent,” he said. He hailed FAZ for organizing friendly matches for the Shepolopolo which was vital in the development of women soccer.

Mulongoti expressed confidence that Government and FAZ will raise the K41 million needed to host the 2017 under-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament next month. He called on individuals and the business community to assist Government meet the budget. “Hosting the U-20 tournament is important to the country in terms of international exposure and revenue. I call on the business entities to utilize the opportunity and partner with Government to successfully host the event,” he said.