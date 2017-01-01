By MUKOSELA KASALWE

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has challenged the Church to help champion for true democracy, justice and equitable rights among citizens in the New Year, 2017.

Mr Hichilema urged the Church to champion for what he termed ‘true’ democracy, justice and equitable rights among all citizens in the country.

He said this in a message to wish the country a fulfilling New Year, saying 2016, was a litmus test as to the level the country’s churches could stand in fighting for justice and an equitable Zambia.

Mr Hichilema, however, noted that while the efforts of the church could not be ignored, 2017 was another opportunity to prove whether they were protecting humanity and freedoms while preaching the gospel as required of them.

“We also wish to call on the Church in the country to help champion true democracy in the New Year, 2017.

“2016, was a litmus test as to the level our country’s churches could stand in fighting for justice and equitable Zambia,” Mr Hichilema said.

He expressed hope that in 2017, citizens would not be suppressed by those with political intolerance and that the Church must not be seen shielding evil over humanity.

Mr Hichilema said that the party was committed to work with the Church in the country at all levels.

He called on the country to pray faithfully as well as increasingly but that faith without works could not provide the much needed solutions to ending the social and economic challenges the country faced.

Mr Hichilema urged everyone to enjoy and celebrate responsibly as only a few hours remained for a crossover into 2017.