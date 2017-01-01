By Bennie Mundando

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has described 2016 as a successful year for Zambia despite challenges that befell the country and has called on citizens to entrench good values and principles for the betterment of the nation in 2017.

In his New Year national address yesterday, President Lungu named the drought that threatened food security in Zambia.

Increased hours of load shedding as well as a hostile political environment leading to the August 11 general elections were some of the challenges that faced Zambia.

He however noted that even in the midst of these challenges, Zambia recorded a bumper harvest, socio-economic stability and the holding of successful elections under the amended constitution.

“To begin with, we faced a drought which resulted in increased electricity load shedding, reduced production and in some cases, loss of employment. We also experienced socio-economic and political challenges which threatened our peace and unity.

“Despite these challenges, Zambia scored a number of success. These successes included another bumper harvest, socio-economic stability and the holding of successful elections under the amended constitution. Others were unprecedented infrastructure development and the scaling up of the social cash transfer programme in an effort to reduce extreme poverty among our people,” President Lungu said.

He said despite the challenges that lay ahead in 2017, there was need for Zambians to build on the success they scored last year while stressing the need for the country to remain united and reiterated his government’s desire to industrialise the economy.

“We should also strive to live in accordance with our motto of “One Zambia One Nation” as this is a pre-requisite towards attaining a more unified and prosperous nation. This is in line with government’s intent to make Zambia a more industrious, prosperous, stable, united, democratic and all- inclusive society,” he said.

He said this year, government, will strive to achieve positive growth in the economy, which should generate more job opportunities especially for the youths but noted that such an ambition will require prudent management of national resources to restore economic stability and sustained inclusive growth.

He expressed hope that with the bold steps being taken to manage the fiscal and monetary policies designed to address these challenges, the nation will be more resilient to domestic and external shocks.

He said government will take any form of violence seriously as it had the potential to rip the country apart saying it was for that reason that it had invested resources in establishing a commission of inquiry into the voting patterns and the electoral violence that ensued before, during and after the elections so that a lasting solution to the threats to national peace and stability could be found.