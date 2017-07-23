By Mark Kunda

WHILE the stomach has a limit to how much food it can accommodate, the brain has no limit to how much knowledge it can accommodate.

If you have stopped learning, it is not because your brain is full or that you have finished learning everything that needs to be learnt. But it’s because you have just chosen to stop. Never stop learning. Make learning your lifestyle. Attending conferences provides an opportunity for you to continue learning.

This month end is very special because of two major events taking place – the Luapula Expo and the Safety Conference. I am very excited about both of them. They are both historical. They are happening for the first time in Zambia’s history. I am excited about Luapula Expo because Luapula is my homeland. I was born, raised and educated in Mansa where Luapula Expo will be held. To see such a huge event taking place in my birthplace is so thrilling. The event has the potential of changing the socio-economic landscape of my beloved province forever. On the other hand, I am excited about the Safety Conference because it’s a great opportunity for safety enthusiasts to share knowledge and insights on how to improve safety standards in Zambia. The Safety Conference could not come at a better time than now when Zambia is struggling with high number of road traffic accidents, workplace accidents and fire incidences. To see various stakeholders in Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) gathering together raises hope that, as a nation, we are determined to finding a lasting solution to the safety problems affecting our country.

Let me tell you more about the Safety Conference. In our country, we have seen various professional bodies bringing their members together to discuss various issues pertaining to their profession. We have seen Engineering Institute of Zambia (EIZ) hosting a conference for engineers, Bankers Association of Zambia (BAZ) hosting a conference for bankers and Zambia Institute of Marketing (ZIM) hosting a conference for marketers. Human Resource Managers, accountants and economists have had conferences organized by their respective professional bodies. Some of them host these conferences annually. I can’t list all the professional bodies in Zambia because I have not mastered them all by heart. But even I did, it wouldn’t be necessary to list them here. The point is that from time to time, we have seen various professionals gathering together to share ideas of common interest. Despite the many conferences we have seen for various professionals, there is one set of professionals that has never gathered together. If you said safety professionals, you guessed right. This year safety professionals have resolved not to remain behind. They have decided to make a difference. They want their profession to make impact in our country because they know that their role in national development is very critical. For the first time in our country, safety professionals will gather together in a safety conference. To me who is passionate about safety, such news is not good news but best news. Yes best news! Such best news deserves space in an article such as this one to allow the entire nation know about it. It is for this reason that I decided to dedicate this article to simply talk about the forthcoming Safety Conference.

Zambia Occupational Health and Safety Association (ZOHSA), which is the professional body for safety professionals, is hosting a ZOHSA Safety Conference this month end. Established in 2010, ZOHSA has a fast-growing membership. I encourage all safety professionals and anyone practicing as a safety professional to register with ZOHSA. If you are interested in joining ZOHSA, get in touch with me through contact details provided at the end of this article. The Safety Association is already making strides to becoming a respected and trusted authority in Zambia like other established professional bodies. This year ZOHSA has decided to break the record by organizing a first-ever safety conference for safety professionals and other stakeholders interested in safety. So if you are a safety professional or just interested in safety matters, take advantage of this conference. The main objective of the conference is to bring not only the safety professionals but also all the key stakeholders together with the aim of promoting knowledge sharing, skill transfer and networking. The theme of the conference is “Implementing OSH Management Systems in Line with the Laws of Zambia.” This high level safety event will be graced by the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon Joyce Simukoko.

The one day ZOHSA Safety Conference has attracted both local and international facilitators who are highly competent, qualified and experienced. Some of the notable conference speakers and facilitators include the following. Bob Riley, who is OSH Manager for Millennium Challenge Account Zambia, will speak on The Principles of OSH Management Systems. A very passionate safety professional and trainer, Bob is a British Council Accredited Trainer with many years of experience. Technical Safety Standards in Zambia will be presented by George Mukosiku, OSH Country Project Officer from International Labour Organization (ILO). George, whom I refer to as the Father of safety in Zambia, has done extensive research on safety in Zambia. His research findings have been utilized by our government to improve workplace safety in Zambia. Mr Chivunda, Director of Occupational Safety and Health Services Department (OSHSD) under Ministry of Labour and Social Security will handle Regulating OSH Management Systems in Zambia. As you might be aware, OSHSD regulates safety in all non-mining companies in Zambia. Since OSH Conference wouldn’t be complete without talking about the health of workers, Dr Kambanja from Occupational Safety and Health Institute (OSHI) will give a presentation on Medical Examinations for Workers. Last but not the least, OSH Inspections in Workplaces and Roles of Safety Practitioners in Workplaces will be covered by two representatives from SMTS, an international safety training company. One of the SMTS representatives will come from UK. There are many more topics which you can’t afford to miss.

The conference program is designed in such a way that it will give delegates adequate time to ask questions, interact and network with facilitators and with each other. The conference is scheduled to end by 15:30hrs in order to leave enough time for networking. ZOHSA has strategically included a Networking Braii after the conference to allow delegates to network while enjoying Braii. As you can see, when you attend ZOHSA Safety Conference, you will not only enjoy nice snacks and ‘heavy’ lunch but a Braii too. You will leave the conference with minds and stomachs filled with knowledge and food respectively.

By now you might be wondering when and where the conference will take place. Well, the ZOHSA Safety Conference will take place on Friday 28th July, 2017 at Sandy’s Creation in Lusaka. The participation fee is only K2000 per delegate inclusive of meals, training materials, certificate and braii. Register now as only limited spaces are available. Contact me through my contact details provided at the end of the article and I will advise you how you can do the registration. ZOHSA Safety Conference is open to anyone – individuals or organizations. You don’t necessarily need to be a safety professional to attend the conference. As long as you are interested in safety, you are welcome to attend. Formal invitation letters are being delivered to a lot of private companies involved in various industries such as mining, manufacturing, constructions, energy, learning institutions, transport, health and many others. In addition, government and its various departments and agencies have been in invited. These include Mines Safety Department (MSD), Occupational Safety and Health Services Department (OSHSD), Workers Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB), National Council for Construction (NCC), Road Development Agency (RDA), Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS), Zambia Environment Management Agency (ZEMA), Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), Council Fire Brigade, Zambia Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU), Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) and many others. They are just too numerous to be listed here. ZOHSA will organize similar events on the Copperbelt and North Western Provinces within this year. If you can manage to attend the Lusaka ZOHSA Safety Conference, simply attend regardless of where you are based.

Attending the ZOHSA Safety Conference will offer you a lot of benefits. The first one is that you will learn the current safety developments globally and locally. If you recall properly, you will realize that the Labour Minister, who is the guest of honour, recently attended the Global Labour Summit in Geneva where workplace safety was also discussed. Hence ZOHSA Safety Conference will provide a platform for the minister to share the key highlights of the Global Labour Summit. This will give you the advantage of being first to know the contemporary improvements in safety. You will also learn government’s expectations. The second benefit is that you will acquire knowledge and skills in safety. No one is so knowledgeable that he or she doesn’t need to learn anymore. Regardless of your qualifications or experience, at ZOHSA Safety Conference, you will learn something new. The conference speakers and presenters are experts in the field with many years of experience. You will not only learn technical skills but also other soft skills such as public speaking and presentation skills from master trainers. The knowledge and skills you will acquire at the conference will not only enhance your performance but they will improve safety standards in your organization. The third benefit is that attending ZOHSA Safety Conference will give you an opportunity to network with others. At the conference, you may even identify a mentor to mentor and coach you in your safety career. Networking with others will help you to discover solutions you might be facing in your organization. Others have traveled the path you are traveling on. They encountered similar problems which you are encountering. Instead of re-inventing the wheel, you just need to learn from them how they overcame the problems. This way you will save yourself time and resources. Networking will also help you build work relationships with others which, if managed well, will provide mutual benefits in short-term and long-term. Never underestimate the power of relationships. This month end you have an option to attend either Luapula Expo or Safety Conference. Whatever your choice, travel safely. Stay safe. Zambia needs you.

