By BUUMBA CHIMBULU

ZAMBIA Sugar has donated 100 bags of breakfast mealie meal and 100 blankets valued at K16, 350 to the affected families in Mazabuka’s Zambia compound following heavy rains which left over 50 families homeless recently.

The heavy downpour left over 50 families homeless after their houses and other properties were destroyed over the weekend due to a heavy down pour.

In response to the disaster, Zambia Sugar partnered with the Government through the Mazabuka District Commissioner’s office to support the affected families who were currently squatting at Ndeke Basic School.

Company acting managing director Lloyd Mwiinga, Zambia Sugar was saddened by the devastation caused by heavy rains in affected area.

Mr Mwiinga said the desperate situation the affected families called for support of all stakeholders. “As soon as we heard about this misfortune, we did not hesitate to respond because we feel for the affected families. The situation that these families are in is desperate and requires the support of all stakeholders.

“Our being here today is one of the ways we can ease the suffering of our brothers and sisters whose lives have been disrupted and to ensure that all affected victims are equitably catered for,” he said.

Mr Mwiinga reiterated that Zambia Sugar was a socially responsible corporate citizen that was concerned about the welfare of the people in the communities it operated

He said the company would always strive to enhance the livelihood of the communities in which it operated in.